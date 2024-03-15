Las Vegas Valley Sees Record Amateur Hockey Success

The pinnacle of hockey success came to Las Vegas when the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023 – just six years after the franchise began. As the whole state celebrated with them, hockey in the desert was cemented into history.

If you’ve been paying attention to hockey in Las Vegas, you’d know the Golden Knights aren’t the only team reaching high levels of accomplishment. With the amateur successes already seen this year, it looks like hockey glory in the Las Vegas Valley won’t just be a one-time thing.

“Our Vegas Junior Golden Knights (VJGK) Hockey Club continues to flourish from 8U through High School levels,” said Darren Eliot, the Vegas Golden Knights’ Senior VP of Hockey Programming and Facilities. “The continued support of the Vegas Golden Knights in developing top tier hockey in Nevada sets us apart. The VGK’s support, coupled with the continuing competitive advances of the VJGK, affords us the opportunity to bring prestigious events to the marketplace.”

The Vegas Golden Knights junior teams, supported by America First Credit Union, have had recent runs of triumphs in national tournaments. The VJGK 16U team won the North American Prospects Hockey League (NAPHL) T1ER Dixon Cup Championship over President’s Day Weekend in Michigan. Coached by Wally Lacroix, the hockey director at America First Center, the team also includes Carson Craig, son of Ryan Craig – head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights.