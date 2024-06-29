Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Two Draft Picks from Washington Capitals in Exchange for Goaltender Logan Thompson

VGK adds pair of 3rd round picks

VGK2324_ThompsonTrade-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (June 29, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 29, that the team has acquired two draft picks from the Washington Capitals in exchange for goaltender Logan Thompson. The Golden Knights gained a 3rd round pick (83rd overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft that originally belonged to the New York Islanders as well as a 3rd round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Thompson, 27, appeared in a career-high 46 games with the Golden Knights during the 2023-24 season, posting a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage. In his career spent with Vegas, the goaltender recorded a 56-32-11 record in 103 NHL games.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand TikTok.

News Feed

VGK Select Trevor Connelly in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2024-25 Preseason

Hemmerling Sets Sights on Pro Hockey After Successful Junior Career

Vegas Golden Chariots: A Community of Sled Hockey in the Las Vegas Valley

Jack Eichel & Gary Lawless: A Chat About Winning, Losing and Charity

VGK Skating Academy Coach Spotlight: David Nickel

Cataford a Rising Star in VGK Organization

Lawless: A Conversation with Steve Mayer Ahead of the NHL Draft at Sphere

VGK Prospect Sapovaliv Crowned Memorial Cup Champion with Saginaw

Lawless: Catching up with Cassidy

VGK Skating Academy Coach Spotlight: Micheal Ashton 

VGK Prospect Sapovaliv Poised to Make Memorial Cup Debut with Saginaw

VGK Skating Academy Coach Spotlight: Lisa Huth

Lawless: Mailbag Questions From Our Fans

Vegas Golden Knights Host DREAM Foundation Students

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 Year-End Quotes

Golden Knights Fall to Stars, 2-1, in Game 7

Morning Skate Report: May 5, 2024