Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Two Draft Picks from Washington Capitals in Exchange for Goaltender Logan Thompson

VEGAS (June 29, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 29, that the team has acquired two draft picks from the Washington Capitals in exchange for goaltender Logan Thompson. The Golden Knights gained a 3rd round pick (83rd overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft that originally belonged to the New York Islanders as well as a 3rd round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Thompson, 27, appeared in a career-high 46 games with the Golden Knights during the 2023-24 season, posting a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage. In his career spent with Vegas, the goaltender recorded a 56-32-11 record in 103 NHL games.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand TikTok.