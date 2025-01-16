Connelly: Mentality of Constant Growth And Hard Work

Not everyone gets the opportunity to have a “pinch-me” moment where you can’t possibly imagine that you are living out your childhood dream. For Trevor Connelly, it has been a continuous year full of those moments.

After being selected in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL draft, Connelly has found success in his freshman season at Providence College and represented the United States at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

“It was such an incredible feeling and just a moment that I'll have with me for the rest of my life. You watch it every year growing up with your parents and your siblings and when you are there in person it doesn't feel real at times,” Connelly said, reflecting on the thrill of playing for Team USA.

At the tournament, the forward notched four points (1G, 3A) in seven games to help Team USA win consecutive gold medals for the first time in World Junior history.

“Those kids will be some of my best friends for the rest of my life, and I'll always remember those guys just because we went through war together,” Connelly said. “To be able to be the first team in USA hockey history to go back-to-back was also an incredible moment.”

As Connelly continues to soak in every moment he experiences along the way, he remains focused on his ultimate goal of playing the for the Golden Knights one day.

“I think just all the resources they provide and how much they care about their players are so amazing to me, and I couldn't be happier to get drafted to this organization,” Connelly said.

Throughout his time after joining the Vegas organization, he has built his relationship with the Golden Knights Director of Player Development, Wil Nichol, who has been crucial in guiding him through his different stages of life.

“He always gives me different helpers and pointers that I always go through during the week and look for in my next game,” Connelly said.

Nichol has been with the Golden Knights since the franchise began and has been focused on helping young players in the organization navigate the early part of their hockey careers and help them reach the NHL.

“He's a genuinely good kid. All the things that we value in Vegas in terms of character, he does things now because he wants to do them. He feels good when helping others,” Nichol said.

Connelly has taken the mentorship from Nichol into his freshman year at Providence where he has posted 11 points (3G, 8A) in 12 games.

“It's been awesome. All the resources they have here for us from the weight room to the medical people to our trainers. Everything here is at the NHL level,” Connelly said. “I think they give us everything here, and we have a strong team this year.”

The Friars have a 15-3-2 record overall and have skated to a 5-2-2 record to rank fifth in Hockey East. Providence is ranked sixth in the nation according to the USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll on Jan. 13. As Connelly continues to build his game, he watches Golden Knights games on TV. He said he can’t help but be inspired by watching the team continue to aim for the top of the NHL standings and dream of wearing the gold jersey.

“I think Jack Eichel is the biggest one that I look up to. I've always been a fan of him. I always loved watching him, and I've learned a lot from watching the Golden Knights play,” Connelly said.

Connelly’s journey toward his dream will continue through his season at Providence. Next summer, he will attend Development Camp with the Golden Knights for the second time. He said the camp is more than just a checkpoint; it’s an opportunity to take a closer look at the future he’s been watching from a distance.

“The main goal is to come stronger and more detailed and show the staff that I have grown the parts of my game that they wanted me to work on,” Connelly said.

Representing his school and his country have helped Connelly progress in his hockey career. An avid fan of the game, he said he plans to keep watching Vegas games and will be laser-focused on the 4Nations Face-Off in February with the thought that the Golden Knights players he looks up to could one day become his teammates.