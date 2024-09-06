VGK First-Round Pick Trevor Connelly Shares Love for Hockey at Amerigol LATAM Cup

Hockey fans are drawn to sudden-death overtime more than any other scenario in the sport. The ecstasy that comes with one’s team scoring that final goal creates a feeling that players and spectators alike cement in their hockey memories.

For Trevor Connelly, one of those unforgettable game-winners happened before his eyes on Aug. 24 at Florida Panthers Ice Den as he stood behind the bench for the U14 HPOC (Hockey Players of Color) team as they defeated U14 Brazil, 7-6, in double overtime in the semifinal of the 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup.

“I never felt so into a hockey game that I wasn't playing,” Connelly said. “My heart was racing, and I could feel sweat dripping down my body. I had to catch myself a couple of times and remember I wasn’t playing in the game.”

Connelly has made it a priority to carve out a week of his summer to be part of the tournament that welcomes young hockey players from all different countries and backgrounds. The 2024 first-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights went to the tournament for the second year in a row to be a volunteer coach for the HPOC team.

While HPOC fell in the championship game to the Mexico Development Program, Connelly said the experience wasn’t about winning or losing. Instead, he focused on the indescribable feeling of connecting with the HPOC players and learning about their hockey journeys.

At the 2023 tournament, Connelly made a connection with Lincoln Wahba – a player on the U14 HPOC team. After Connelly helped coach Wahba and his teammates, they stayed in contact throughout the 2023-24 season and had monthly Zoom calls to talk about hockey and review film together. When Connelly and Wahba reconnected for the 2024 tournament, Connelly said he could see the passion for hockey continue to blossom for the young player.

“He sent me his game clips and we’d go over them together every month,” Connelly said. “We were texting every week and I was trying to give him extra support. We built a great relationship.”

The work Connelly has done to help young hockey players from different backgrounds develop their skills and love for the game has helped him contextualize his own hockey journey. He credits the support his parents and coaches have given him as the main reason he’s continued to progress toward his goal of playing in the NHL.

After the thrill of being selected with the 19th overall pick by the Golden Knights in June at Sphere Las Vegas, Connelly got his first taste of the NHL at the team’s Development Camp.

“It’s definitely changed a lot of things for me,” Connelly said. “I think it’s brought a lot of happiness, good feelings, and confidence. I’m just so honored and happy to be with such a good organization.”

Connelly is set to begin his freshman season at Providence College this fall as he continues his development path to the NHL. The self-proclaimed “hockey nerd” said he’s excited to implement all the details he picked up at Development Camp when he hits the ice with the Friars this season. After posting 78 points (31G, 47A) in 52 games with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL last season, Connelly said he hopes to have an impact at the collegiate level right away.

“I want to be an impact player,” Connelly said. “I think the team wants me to help lead the offense and to become a true 200-foot player. I like playing hard defensively, being a penalty-kill guy, and just being a well-rounded player.”