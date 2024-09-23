Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Six players assigned to junior teams

_092324
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (September 23, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 23, that the following six players have been assigned to their respective teams for the start of the upcoming season: Mikael Huchette, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Jacob Mathieu, Shane Smith, and Tuomas Uronen.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to practice at 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 24 at City National Arena. Vegas will host its first home game of the preseason on Wednesday, September 25 when the Los Angeles Kings visit. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday night. Tickets for the team’s four home games during the preseason can be found here.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Related Content

Lawless: Pearson Channels Youth on PTO with Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Viliam Kmec to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp presented by Core Hydration

VGK to Hold Fan Fest at Downtown Summerlin® October 6

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Viliam Kmec to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Golden Knights Top Sharks, 4-2, in Preseason Opener

Lawless: Rondbjerg Helps Denmark Qualify for 2026 Winter Olympics

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 22, 2024

Lawless: McCrimmon, Golden Knights Remain in "The Winning Business"

Lawless: Cassidy Ready for Training Camp Experiments

Lawless: Storylines for VGK Training Camp

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp presented by Core Hydration

Lawless: McCrimmon Gets Sirius

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 11, 2024

VGK First-Round Pick Trevor Connelly Shares Love for Hockey at Amerigol LATAM Cup

Lawless: Holtz Ready to Reach Potential with Golden Knights

Lawless: Hanifin Takes Vegas Blueline to Next Level

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction

Led by a Positive Attitude, Cholach Earns His First Professional Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Lawless: Catching up with the Captain

Lawless: Overlook Golden Knights at Own Risk