Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (September 23, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 23, that the following six players have been assigned to their respective teams for the start of the upcoming season: Mikael Huchette, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Jacob Mathieu, Shane Smith, and Tuomas Uronen.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to practice at 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 24 at City National Arena. Vegas will host its first home game of the preseason on Wednesday, September 25 when the Los Angeles Kings visit. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday night. Tickets for the team’s four home games during the preseason can be found here.

