Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Viliam Kmec to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (September 23, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 23, that the team has signed defenseman Viliam Kmec to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kmec, who was an invite to the team’s 2024 Development Camp in July, spent the 2023-24 campaign in the WHL playing with the Prince George Cougars. The defenseman skated in 58 of the team’s 68 games during his third season with Prince George and ranked second on the club in points from the blue line with 34 (9 G, 25 A) to go with a +39 rating. The native of Kosice, Slovakia, represented his home country at the U20 World Junior Championship in 2024, recording four points (4 A) in five games. Kmec recently helped lead the Vegas rookies to a 3-0-0 record at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, posting a goal and two assists in the three contests.

Viliam Kmec, Defenseman

Birthplace: Kosice, Slovakia

Height: 6-2

Weight: 214 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Right

Notes:

-Spent the 2023-24 season in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars

-Posted 34 points (9 G, 25 A) in 58 games during his third season with Prince George, ranking second among defensemen in scoring for the club

-Recorded four points (4 A) in five games with team Slovakia at the 2024 U20 World Junior Championship

-Posted a goal and two assists with Vegas at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, helping the Golden Knights win each of the three games during the tournament

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.