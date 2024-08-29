VGK Announce Television, Streaming Schedule for 2024-25 Regular Season

VEGAS (August 29, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights television and streaming schedule for the 2024-25 regular season will feature 69 games on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+, plus 13 games available exclusively on national providers ESPN and Turner Sports. Scripps Sports games air on Vegas 34 in Southern Nevada and other affiliated stations throughout the team’s television territory.

This marks the second season of the Golden Knights’ partnership with Scripps Sports to televise non-nationally exclusive games for free over the air, on cable or with a satellite subscription. It is also the second year that the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports have partnered on KnightTime+, the Vegas Golden Knights’ official streaming platform that carries all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory. Fans can learn more and subscribe to KnightTime+ at knighttimeplus.com. U.S. fans located outside of the team’s television territory can stream locally broadcast games on ESPN+.

The regular season will feature eight games exclusively available on ESPN, ABC or ESPN+/Hulu, and five exclusively available on TNT, truTV or MAX. One other game, March 16 at Detroit, will be available on TNT for viewers outside of the team’s television territory and Scripps Sports within it.

All Vegas Golden Knights games, home and away, will be broadcast on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Radio Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM). Golden Knights home games are also available in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024-25 TELEVISION & STREAMING SCHEDULE

Wed., Oct. 9 vs. Colorado – TNT, MAX

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. St. Louis – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., Oct. 13 vs. Anaheim – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Oct. 15 at Washington – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Oct. 17 at Tampa Bay – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Oct. 19 at Florida – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles – ESPN, ESPN+

Fri., Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. San Jose – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Mon., Oct. 28 vs. Calgary – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Wed., Oct. 30 vs. Los Angeles – TNT, truTV, MAX

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Utah – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 6 at Edmonton – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Fri., Nov. 8 at Seattle – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Mon., Nov. 11 vs. Carolina – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 13 at Anaheim – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Fri., Nov. 15 at Utah – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., Nov. 17 vs. Washington – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 20 at Toronto – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Nov. 21 at Ottawa – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Nov. 23 at Montreal – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Mon., Nov. 25 at Philadelphia – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 27 at Colorado – TNT, MAX

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Utah – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Dec. 3 vs. Edmonton – ESPN+, Hulu

Wed., Dec. 4 at Anaheim – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Fri., Dec. 6 vs. Dallas – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Dec. 12 at Winnipeg – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Dec. 14 at Edmonton – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., Dec. 15 at Minnesota – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Dec. 19 vs. Vancouver – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Seattle – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Mon., Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Fri., Dec. 27 at San Jose – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., Dec. 29 vs. Calgary – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Dec. 31 vs. Montreal – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Jan. 7 at San Jose – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Jan. 9 vs. NY Islanders – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Jan. 11 vs. NY Rangers – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Jan. 14 at Nashville – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Fri., Jan. 17 at Carolina – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Jan 18 at Chicago – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Mon., Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Jan. 23 at St. Louis – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Fri., Jan. 24 at Dallas – ESPN

Sun., Jan. 26 vs. Florida – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Jan. 28 vs. Dallas – ESPN+, Hulu

Thurs., Jan. 30 vs. Columbus – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., Feb. 2 at NY Rangers – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., Feb. 4 at NY Islanders – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Feb. 6 at New Jersey – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., Feb. 8 at Boston – ABC, ESPN+

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Mon., Feb. 24 at Los Angeles – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., Feb. 27 vs. Chicago – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., March 2 vs. New Jersey – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Wed., March 5 vs. Toronto – TNT, truTV, MAX

Fri., March 7 vs. Pittsburgh – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., March 9 vs. Los Angeles – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., March 11 at Pittsburgh – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., March 13 at Columbus – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., March 15 at Buffalo – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., March 16 at Detroit – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+, TNT (except in market), truTV, MAX

Thurs., March 20 vs. Boston – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., March 22 vs. Detroit – ABC, ESPN+

Sun., March 23 vs. Tampa Bay – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., March 25 at Minnesota – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Fri., March 28 at Chicago – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., March 29 at Nashville – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., April 1 vs. Edmonton – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thurs., April 3 vs. Winnipeg – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., April 5 at Calgary – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sun., April 6 at Vancouver – ESPN

Tue., April 8 at Colorado – ESPN

Thurs., April 10 vs. Seattle – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Sat., April 12 vs. Nashville – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tue., April 15 at Calgary – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Wed., April 16 at Vancouver – TNT, truTV, MAX

Scripps Sports games air on Vegas 34 in Southern Nevada. Outside of the team’s television territory, Scripps Sports and KnightTime+ games are available on ESPN+ (with the exception of the March 16 game available on TNT, truTV and MAX).

