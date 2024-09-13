VGK Announce Plans for 1 October Memorial Blood Drive with Vitalant

VEGAS (September 13, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 13, plans to host the 1 October Memorial Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 1, to honor Las Vegas area first responders, victims and generous blood donors on the seventh anniversary of the tragedy. The event is being held in partnership with Vitalant and Downtown Summerlin®.

The blood drive will take place in the lot north of City National Arena from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT on October 1. Parking will be available in the Las Vegas Ballpark lot east of City National Arena. Donors can make appointments to give blood at vitalant.org/1october. All blood types are needed at this drive, especially type O which is of critical importance due to its universal qualities.

Select members of the Golden Knights organization, including team broadcasters and VGK Cast, will be present during parts of the day to donate blood, greet fans and support those who were impacted by the tragedy of 1 October.

WHO: Vegas Golden Knights, Vitalant and Downtown Summerlin®

WHAT: 1 October Memorial Blood Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT

WHERE: City National Arena (1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV)

The Vegas Golden Knights, who play a preseason game October 1 at Colorado, will announce additional plans to recognize the anniversary of the tragedy in the coming weeks.

