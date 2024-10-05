Morning Skate Report: Oct. 5, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights close out the preseason against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULESunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 1

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 1

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

MARKETING INITIATIVES

All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Tomas Hertl player pin. The giveaway is the final of four preseason pin giveaways distributed at each preseason home game.

*

LAST MATCHUP

The Golden Knights skated to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks in their first meeting at the SAP Center. The four Vegas goals were scored by Cal Burke, Brett Howden, Tuomas Uronen, and Tanner Pearson who scored an empty-net goal in the third period to seal the win.



2023-24 SEASON SERIES*

The Golden Knights skated to a 4-0-0 record against the Sharks during the 2023-24 season. During the four matchups between the teams last season, Vegas outscored San Jose, 18-5. Alex Pietrangelo led the Golden Knights with six points (1G, 5A) against the Sharks last season while William Karlsson posted five points (2G, 3A).

KEYS TO THE GAME

Pearson's Persistence: After starting the preseason on a PTO, Tanner Pearson signed a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 4. The 32-year-old forward stated that he was happy to keep his dream alive.

Polishing Up: The Golden Knights have one last preseason game to finalize the roster and shake off all the summer rust before Opening Knight.