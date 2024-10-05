Morning Skate Report: Oct. 5, 2024

The Golden Knights skate in their final game of the 2024 preseason at home against the San Jose Sharks

WEB (4)
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights close out the preseason against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULESunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2
Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2
Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 1
Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 1
Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

MARKETING INITIATIVES
All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Tomas Hertl player pin. The giveaway is the final of four preseason pin giveaways distributed at each preseason home game.
*
LAST MATCHUP
The Golden Knights skated to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks in their first meeting at the SAP Center. The four Vegas goals were scored by Cal Burke, Brett Howden, Tuomas Uronen, and Tanner Pearson who scored an empty-net goal in the third period to seal the win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES*
The Golden Knights skated to a 4-0-0 record against the Sharks during the 2023-24 season. During the four matchups between the teams last season, Vegas outscored San Jose, 18-5. Alex Pietrangelo led the Golden Knights with six points (1G, 5A) against the Sharks last season while William Karlsson posted five points (2G, 3A).

KEYS TO THE GAME
Pearson's Persistence: After starting the preseason on a PTO, Tanner Pearson signed a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 4. The 32-year-old forward stated that he was happy to keep his dream alive.

Polishing Up: The Golden Knights have one last preseason game to finalize the roster and shake off all the summer rust before Opening Knight.

Related Content

Lawless: Healthy Pearson Earns Contract with Golden Knights after PTO

Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest Presented by Toyota Set for Sunday at Downtown Summerlin®

VGK Announce Plans for Gold Carpet & Opening Knight on October 9

Existential VGK with Alex Pietrangelo

News Feed

A Storyteller from the Start: How Gary Lawless became the VGK Insider

Lawless: Healthy Pearson Earns Contract with Golden Knights after PTO

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights Defeated by Avalanche, 3-1

From the Rink to the Booth: Shane Hnidy's journey to the Golden Knights 

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2024

Existential VGK with Alex Pietrangelo

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights Launch New Mobile App Developed by Everi

Golden Knights Skate Past Avalanche, 6-1, for Third Preseason Win

Vegas Golden Knights Honor Victims, First Responders on 7th Anniversary of Oct. 1, 2017

Living Out his Childhood Dream: Dan D'Uva shares his journey to the Golden Knights

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 1, 2024

From Minor Leagues to Major Moments: Dave Goucher's journey to the Golden Knights

Lawless: Storylines at Midway Mark of Training Camp

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Golden Knights Secure 5-2 Win Against Utah

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 27, 2024