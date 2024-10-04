VGK Announce Plans for Gold Carpet & Opening Knight on October 9

VEGAS (October 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 4, details for the fan experience on Opening Knight presented by Naqvi Injury Law as the team faces the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m. PT to begin the 2024-25 regular season. A limited number of additional tickets were released from holds today and are available here.

The Gold Carpet presented by Naqvi Injury Law will return to Toshiba Plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT, where fans can welcome players, coaches, broadcasters, Maverick and members of the VGK cast before the game. Following the Gold Carpet, doors will open at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. PT to officially welcome fans to Season 8.

Every fan in attendance will receive a Limited Edition Collectible Player Pin that will complete the five-player set, with the first four given away at each of the team’s home preseason games this season. The player featured in this fifth pin will be revealed at Fan Fest presented by Toyota on Sunday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin®.

Wednesday evening, the buildup to the game will feature an all-new version of the Golden Knights’ award-winning in-arena pregame show.

Those without a ticket are invited to stick around Toshiba Plaza to watch the game live on the Allegiant Stage screen.

Fans unable to join the festivities in person can listen to the VGK Insider Show on FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM), hosted by Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis, broadcasting live from Toshiba Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m. PT ahead of the station’s pregame show. Beginning at 6 p.m. PT, Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ will broadcast a special hour-long season preview show live from the arena featuring Golden Knights broadcasters and special guests. The game can be viewed exclusively on TNT and MAX (Brendan Burke, Shane Hnidy, Darren Pang). It will be available on radio on FOX Sports Las Vegas (Dan D’Uva, Gary Lawless) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (Jesus Lopez, Alex Romo).

