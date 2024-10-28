Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2024

The Golden Knights look to remain perfect at home as they face off against the Calgary Flames in the last of a four-game homestand

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-1) look to remain perfect at home as they host the Calgary Flames (5-2-1) in the last of a four-game homestand on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
Monday’s game is the last of a four-game homestand for the Golden Knights.

All fans in attendance on Monday will receive a bobblehead of The Golden Knight presented by City National Bank.

The Golden Knights have a 6-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

Mark Stone leads the NHL in points (4G, 13A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH
Jack Eichel – One assist away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight
Shea Theodore – Three points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight
Mark Stone – Seven goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH
Tomas Hertl – Two points away from 500 career points
Bruce Cassidy – Six wins away from 400 career NHL wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS
Mark Stone – 17 points (4G, 13A)
Jack Eichel – 15 points (3G, 12A)
Ivan Barbashev – 12 points (7G, 5A)
Alex Pietrangelo – 11 points (0G, 11A)
Tomas Hertl – 10 points (4G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks, 7-3, Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas scored three in the first period from Tanner Pearson, Jack Eichel, and Brett Howden. William Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal in his season debut halfway through the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev closed out the period with a power-play goal. In the third period, Mark Stone netted his fourth goal of the season. Howden scored his second of the night to seal the victory. Alex Pietrangelo had two assists to continue his multi-point game streak to three and Tomas Hertl had two assists in his first game against his former team.

SJS at VGK | Recap

2023-24 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights went 1-2-1 against the Calgary Flames in the 2023-24 season. Vegas lost in overtime, 2-1, in the first matchup of the season at Scotiabank Saddledome. William Karlsson scored the lone goal in the loss. In their second matchup, the Golden Knights won in overtime, 5-4, at T-Mobile Arena as Mark Stone recorded four points (2G, 2A) including the overtime winner. Karlsson had two points (1G, 1A). Calgary defeated Vegas in the third matchup, 3-1. To close out the season series with the Flames, the Golden Knights lost 4-1.

OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Calgary Flames are 5-2-1 to begin the 2024-25 season. The team is on the road after a three-game homestand where it went 1-2-0. Calgary started the season 4-0-0 before falling to Seattle in overtime for the team's first loss of the year on Oct. 19. Rasmus Andersson leads the team in points (4G, 6A) and is tied with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri for most goals (4G). The Flames finished last season with a record of 38-39-5 and 81 points.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS
Vegas Golden Knights – 6-2-1, 13 points
Los Angeles Kings – 5-2-2, 12 points
Calgary Flames – 5-2-1, 11 points
Vancouver Canucks – 4-1-2, 10 points
Edmonton Oilers – 4-4-1, 9 points
Seattle Kraken – 4-4-1, 9 points
Anaheim Ducks – 3-4-1, 7 points
San Jose Sharks – 0-7-2, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...
- Mark the 319th win in franchise history
- Give the Golden Knights an 12-9-2 all-time record against Calgary
- Extend Vegas' home win streak to seven games

KEYS TO THE GAME
Intimidating Fortress: The Golden Knights remain undefeated at home this season. Tanner Pearson said the team feels comfortable at home which is a key to going far.

Point Party: Alex Pietrangelo mentioned that the team is scoring throughout the lineup. Five Golden Knights are currently in the top 20 in the NHL for points.

