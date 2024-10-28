Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-1) look to remain perfect at home as they host the Calgary Flames (5-2-1) in the last of a four-game homestand on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Monday’s game is the last of a four-game homestand for the Golden Knights.

All fans in attendance on Monday will receive a bobblehead of The Golden Knight presented by City National Bank.

The Golden Knights have a 6-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

Mark Stone leads the NHL in points (4G, 13A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One assist away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Three points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Seven goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Two points away from 500 career points

Bruce Cassidy – Six wins away from 400 career NHL wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 17 points (4G, 13A)

Jack Eichel – 15 points (3G, 12A)

Ivan Barbashev – 12 points (7G, 5A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 11 points (0G, 11A)

Tomas Hertl – 10 points (4G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks, 7-3, Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas scored three in the first period from Tanner Pearson, Jack Eichel, and Brett Howden. William Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal in his season debut halfway through the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev closed out the period with a power-play goal. In the third period, Mark Stone netted his fourth goal of the season. Howden scored his second of the night to seal the victory. Alex Pietrangelo had two assists to continue his multi-point game streak to three and Tomas Hertl had two assists in his first game against his former team.