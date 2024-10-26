Golden Knights Come Back to Defeat Senators, 6-4

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-1) extended their home win streak to five games with a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators (4-3-0) on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWNOttawa used goals from Adam Gaudette and Claude Giroux to build a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Golden Knights got on the board with a net-front goal from Nicolas Roy with 2:37 to go in the period to make it 2-1. Only 21 seconds later, Nicolas Hague tied the game at 2, but the Senators broke the tie and regained the lead with 1:26 to go. Ivan Barbashev tied the game at 3-3 early in the second period, but the Senators took the 4-3 lead in the final 2:16 of the frame. The final period was scoreless until Tomas Hertl tied the game 4-4 with 3:11 to go in the game. The Golden Knights kept the momentum going when Keegan Kolesar gave the Golden Knights their first lead exactly one minute after the Hertl goal. Vegas kept their undefeated streak at home alive after Barbashev scored his second of the night on an empty-net goal with 1:46 remaining in the game.