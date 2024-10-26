Golden Knights Come Back to Defeat Senators, 6-4

TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo posted three assists for the second game in a row.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev scored two of the Vegas goals to extend his team lead in goals with seven on the year.

Tanner Pearson: Pearson assisted on the Roy and Kolesar goals.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Mark Stone: Stone assisted on the Hertl and Barbashev goals and had his fifth multi-point game of the year.

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar's second goal of the season was the game-winner.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Alex Pietrangelo (2A) recorded his second straight multi-assist game and 23rd with the Golden Knights, tied for the sixth most in franchise history.

Pietrangelo (2A) recorded his 129th career multi-point game, breaking a tie with Drew Doughty for seventh-most by active defensemen. The active blueliners with as many are Erik Karlsson (200), Brent Burns (191), Victor Hedman (169), Kris Letang (166), Roman Josi (166), and John Carlson (151).

The Golden Knights became the sixth team in the last 30 years with 27 or more goals through their first five home games in a season following the 1995-96 Penguins (32), 2012-13 Lightning (30), 2006-07 Sabres (29), 1996-97 Avalanche (29) and 2019-20 Canucks (27).

The Golden Knights earned a regulation win after overcoming three separate deficits for the second time in franchise history (Feb. 4, 2018).

ATTENDANCE: 17,564

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights look to extend their win streak at The Fortress when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can purchase tickets to all home games here. Watch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.