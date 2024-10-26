Golden Knights Come Back to Defeat Senators, 6-4

The Golden Knights remain undefeated at The Fortress

GettyImages-2181072107
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-1) extended their home win streak to five games with a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators (4-3-0) on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNOttawa used goals from Adam Gaudette and Claude Giroux to build a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Golden Knights got on the board with a net-front goal from Nicolas Roy with 2:37 to go in the period to make it 2-1. Only 21 seconds later, Nicolas Hague tied the game at 2, but the Senators broke the tie and regained the lead with 1:26 to go. Ivan Barbashev tied the game at 3-3 early in the second period, but the Senators took the 4-3 lead in the final 2:16 of the frame. The final period was scoreless until Tomas Hertl tied the game 4-4 with 3:11 to go in the game. The Golden Knights kept the momentum going when Keegan Kolesar gave the Golden Knights their first lead exactly one minute after the Hertl goal. Vegas kept their undefeated streak at home alive after Barbashev scored his second of the night on an empty-net goal with 1:46 remaining in the game.

OTT at VGK | Recap

TOP PERFORMERS
Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo posted three assists for the second game in a row.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev scored two of the Vegas goals to extend his team lead in goals with seven on the year.

Tanner Pearson: Pearson assisted on the Roy and Kolesar goals.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Mark Stone: Stone assisted on the Hertl and Barbashev goals and had his fifth multi-point game of the year.

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar's second goal of the season was the game-winner.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Alex Pietrangelo (2A) recorded his second straight multi-assist game and 23rd with the Golden Knights, tied for the sixth most in franchise history.

Pietrangelo (2A) recorded his 129th career multi-point game, breaking a tie with Drew Doughty for seventh-most by active defensemen. The active blueliners with as many are Erik Karlsson (200), Brent Burns (191), Victor Hedman (169), Kris Letang (166), Roman Josi (166), and John Carlson (151).

The Golden Knights became the sixth team in the last 30 years with 27 or more goals through their first five home games in a season following the 1995-96 Penguins (32), 2012-13 Lightning (30), 2006-07 Sabres (29), 1996-97 Avalanche (29) and 2019-20 Canucks (27).

The Golden Knights earned a regulation win after overcoming three separate deficits for the second time in franchise history (Feb. 4, 2018).

ATTENDANCE: 17,564

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights look to extend their win streak at The Fortress when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can purchase tickets to all home games here. Watch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

Related Content

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Shea Theodore to Seven-Year Contract Extension

Lawless: Behind the Jersey Numbers

Keeping Hockey in the Desert: VGK Heads to Arizona 

Bruce Cassidy Postgame 10/25

Ivan Barbashev Postgame 10/25

Tomas Hertl Postgame 10/25

Keegan Kolesar Postgame 10/25

News Feed

Lawless: Behind the Jersey Numbers

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 25, 2024

Keeping Hockey in the Desert: VGK Heads to Arizona 

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Shea Theodore to Seven-Year Contract Extension

Hertl's Four-Point Night Lifts Golden Knights to 6-1 Win Over Kings

Lawless: Dorofeyev Right at Home with Golden Knights

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 22, 2024

Golden Knights Fall to Florida, 4-3, in Overtime

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 19, 2024

Lightning Strike Late to Defeat Golden Knights, 4-3

Morning Skate Report: Oct 17. 2024

Existential VGK with Keegan Kolesar

Golden Knights Open Road Trip with 4-2 Loss in Washington

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 15, 2024

From the Plane: Golden Knights Embark on First Trip of 2024-25

Jack Eichel Named NHL 'Third Star' of the Week

Golden Knights Close Season-Opening Homestand with 3-1 Win vs. Anaheim 

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2024