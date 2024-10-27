Karlsson Scores Two Points in Return to Lift Golden Knights to 7-3 Win over Sharks

The Golden Knights extend their home win streak to 6-0-0 with a 7-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Vegas scored first just 1:57 in the first frame with a goal from Tanner Pearson. William Karlsson was awarded the primary assist to tally his first point of the season in his return from injury. The Golden Knights scored twice more before the end of the first period, with Jack Eichel and Brett Howden both finding the back of the net to make it 3-0 Vegas. The second period was scoreless until San Jose netted their first goal at 10:13 to cut the Vegas lead to 3-1, but Karlsson answered for Vegas with a shorthanded goal to give the Golden Knights a 4-1 advantage. Late in the period, Pavel Dorofeyev extended the Vegas lead to 5-1 on the power play with 34 seconds remaining in the second. The Sharks tacked on their second goal of the night just 15 seconds later to make it 5-2 entering the break. In the final period, Mark Stone scored to make it a 6-2 game at 11:10 but San Jose tallied a goal of their own just two minutes later. In the final minutes of regulation, Howden scored his second of the night to seal the Golden Knights 7-3 victory. Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 of 26 shots in the winning effort to extend his season-opening point streak to four games.