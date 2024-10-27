Karlsson Scores Two Points in Return to Lift Golden Knights to 7-3 Win over Sharks

The Golden Knights score seven to keep the win streak at The Fortress alive

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Golden Knights extend their home win streak to 6-0-0 with a 7-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Vegas scored first just 1:57 in the first frame with a goal from Tanner Pearson. William Karlsson was awarded the primary assist to tally his first point of the season in his return from injury. The Golden Knights scored twice more before the end of the first period, with Jack Eichel and Brett Howden both finding the back of the net to make it 3-0 Vegas. The second period was scoreless until San Jose netted their first goal at 10:13 to cut the Vegas lead to 3-1, but Karlsson answered for Vegas with a shorthanded goal to give the Golden Knights a 4-1 advantage. Late in the period, Pavel Dorofeyev extended the Vegas lead to 5-1 on the power play with 34 seconds remaining in the second. The Sharks tacked on their second goal of the night just 15 seconds later to make it 5-2 entering the break. In the final period, Mark Stone scored to make it a 6-2 game at 11:10 but San Jose tallied a goal of their own just two minutes later. In the final minutes of regulation, Howden scored his second of the night to seal the Golden Knights 7-3 victory. Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 of 26 shots in the winning effort to extend his season-opening point streak to four games.

SJS at VGK | Recap

TOP PERFORMERS
Mark Stone: Stone had three points (1G, 2A) on the night and leads the NHL in points with 17 Pts (4 G, 13 A)
Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev recorded his first three-point game of his career (1G, 2A)*
William Karlsson:* In his return, Karlsson had two points (1G, 1A)
Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo posted his third straight multi-assist game (2 A), owning eight helpers during the stretch
Brett Howden: Howden recorded his first regular season multi-goal game of his career (2 G)
Jack Eichel: Eichel had two points (1 G, 1 A)
Tomas Hertl: With two points (2 A) on the night, Hertl is 2 points away from 500 career points.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Jack Eichel (3 G 12 A) and Mark Stone (4 G 13 A) each boosted their season point totals to become the highest-scoring teammate duo this season.

Mark Stone has now recorded 17 points in nine games this season – the most points by a Golden Knights player before their 10th game of a campaign.

William Karlsson scored his 13th career shorthanded goal with the Golden Knights and now has the most in franchise history.

The Golden Knights tallied six or more goals in three straight games for the first time in franchise history.

ATTENDANCE: 17,686

The Golden Knights will close out their four-game homestand with a game against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 7 p.m.

