Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2024

Vegas closes season-opening homestand with matchup against Ducks

VGK2425_1013-ANA-Web
By Gordon Weigers
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-0) aim for their third consecutive win to start the season as they host the Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0) on Sunday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
Vegas is off to a 2-0-0 start to a new season for the sixth time in franchise history. The Golden Knights posted a season-opening seven-game win streak in 2023-24 to set the mark for the best start to a season for the organization.

Jack Eichel (1G, 5A) and Ivan Barbashev (3G, 3A) are the fifth set of teammates in the last 25 years to each record at least six points through their team’s first two games of a season.

Shea Theodore will play in his 500th NHL game on Sunday against the Ducks. Theodore played his first NHL game as a member of the Ducks on Dec. 29, 2015.

FAN INFORMATION
The Golden Knights will wear their steel gray uniforms for Sunday's game against Anaheim. All fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH
Bruce Cassidy – Two wins away from 100 wins with the Golden Knights
Nicolas Roy – Seven games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH
Shea Theodore – One games away from 500 career games
Nicolas Hague – Two games away from 300 career games (all with VGK)
Victor Olofsson – Eight goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS
Ivan Barbashev – 6 points (3G, 3A)
Jack Eichel – 6 points (1G, 5A)
Mark Stone – 5 points (2G, 3A)
Shea Theodore – 5 points (1G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights picked up their second win of the season with a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy tipped a shot from Shea Theodore into the net for the game-winning goal as the Amos, Quebec native skated in his 300th NHL game. Theodore (1G, 1A), Ivan Barbashev (1G, 1A), Jack Eichel (1G, 1A) and Mark Stone (2A) each had multi-point performances while Adin Hill made 19 saves for his second win of the year.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights had a 1-3-0 record against the Ducks during the 2023-24 season. Vegas earned a 4-1 win in their first meeting on Oct. 14 at T-Mobile Arena. Anaheim picked up a 4-2 win on Nov. 5 and a 5-2 win on Dec. 27 in the two matchups at Honda Center last season. The Ducks defeated the Golden Knights, 4-1, in the final game of the regular season on April 18 at T-Mobile Arena. Eichel led the Golden Knights with five points (3G, 2A) in the season series while Theodore led the Vegas blueline with four points (1G, 3A) in the head-to-head matchups.

OPPOSITION UPDATE
Anaheim opened its season with a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center. The Ducks finished the 2023-24 campaign in seventh place in the Pacific Division with a 27-50-9 record and 59 points. Anaheim missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. Frank Vatrano was the team's top scorer with 60 points (37G, 23A) with Troy Terry behind him at 54 points (20G, 34A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS
Vegas Golden Knights – 2-0-0, 4 points
Calgary Flames – 2-0-0, 4 points
Los Angeles Kings – 1-0-1, 3 points
Anaheim Ducks – 1-0-0, 2 points
Seattle Kraken – 1-1-0, 2 points
Vancouver Canucks – 0-0-2, 2 point
San Jose Sharks – 0-1-1, 1 point
Edmonton Oilers – 0-2-0, 0 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...
-Mark the 315th win in franchise history
-Give the Golden Knights a 24-7-1 all-time record against Anaheim
-Be the fifth time the team has started a season with three consecutive wins

KEYS TO THE GAME
Keep Building: The Golden Knights have started each of Bruce Cassidy's two full seasons behind the bench with a three-game win streak. Vegas will have to rise to the occasion on Sunday to continue that streak.

Top Line Magic: The trio of Barbashev, Eichel and Stone has combined for 17 points (6G, 11A) in just two games to start the season. Vegas will continue to look to its top line for offense on Sunday.

Related Content

Roy Scores in His 300th NHL Game to Give Vegas 4-3 Win vs. Blues

Barbashev's Four-Point Game Leads Golden Knights to 8-4 Win on Opening Knight

Blues at Golden Knights 10.11.24

Avalanche at Golden Knights 10.09.24

News Feed

Roy Scores in His 300th NHL Game to Give Vegas 4-3 Win vs. Blues

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 11, 2024

The Power of A Question: How Ashali Vise Worked Her Way to VGK Rinkside Position

Barbashev's Four-Point Game Leads Golden Knights to 8-4 Win on Opening Knight

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Knight Roster

Existential VGK with Mark Stone

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 9, 2024

Lawless: Time for New Knights to Shine

Have Fun & Be Prepared: How Daren Millard Became the VGK TV Host

Dorofeyev Records Hat Trick in 6-5 Preseason Loss to Sharks

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 5, 2024

A Storyteller from the Start: How Gary Lawless became the VGK Insider

Lawless: Healthy Pearson Earns Contract with Golden Knights after PTO

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights Defeated by Avalanche, 3-1

From the Rink to the Booth: Shane Hnidy's journey to the Golden Knights 

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2024

Existential VGK with Alex Pietrangelo