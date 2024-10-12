Roy Scores in His 300th NHL Game to Give Vegas 4-3 Win vs. Blues

The Golden Knights dug deep through a back-and-forth match against the St. Louis Blues, taking the 4-3 win on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The St. Louis Blues capitalized first as Pavel Buchnevich found the back of the net to take the 1-0 lead 6:47 into the first period. Only 1:15 after the Blues goal, Jack Eichel tied the game with a goal from the backhand, and with 1:47 to go in the first, Ivan Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. In the second period, Shea Theodore struck quickly with a slapshot from the blue line only 2:55 in before Buchnevich to scored his second of the night. In the final period, Nicolas Roy tipped in a shot from Theodore to score in his 300th NHL game to give Vegas the 4-2 lead. In the final minutes of the game, St. Louis scored to shorten the Vegas lead to one, but the Golden Knights kept the pressure on the Blues and secured the 4-3 win.