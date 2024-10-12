Roy Scores in His 300th NHL Game to Give Vegas 4-3 Win vs. Blues

Golden Knights secure their second win of the season at home

__Recap101124
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Golden Knights dug deep through a back-and-forth match against the St. Louis Blues, taking the 4-3 win on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The St. Louis Blues capitalized first as Pavel Buchnevich found the back of the net to take the 1-0 lead 6:47 into the first period. Only 1:15 after the Blues goal, Jack Eichel tied the game with a goal from the backhand, and with 1:47 to go in the first, Ivan Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. In the second period, Shea Theodore struck quickly with a slapshot from the blue line only 2:55 in before Buchnevich to scored his second of the night. In the final period, Nicolas Roy tipped in a shot from Theodore to score in his 300th NHL game to give Vegas the 4-2 lead. In the final minutes of the game, St. Louis scored to shorten the Vegas lead to one, but the Golden Knights kept the pressure on the Blues and secured the 4-3 win.

STL at VGK | Recap

TOP PERFORMERS
Jack Eichel: Eichel had two points on the night (1G, 1A).

Shea Theodore: Theodore scored his first goal of the season and had an assist on Roy's game-winning goal.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev his third goal in two games and had an assist on Eichel's goal.

Mark Stone: Stone assisted on both the Eichel and Barbashev goals.

Cole Schwindt: Schwindt recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Theodore’s goal in his VGK debut.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Barbashev (3G, 3A in 2 GP) and Eichel (1G, 5A in 2 GP) have each started their seasons with consecutive multi-point games. The only other Golden Knights player to do so is Mark Stone (3 GP in 2019-20 & 2 GP in 2020-21).

Eichel (1G, 5A) and Barbashev (3G, 3A) are the fifth set of teammates in the past 25 years to each record at least six points through their team’s first two games of a season. The others: Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty in 2021-22 (w/ LAK), Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman in 2017-18 (w/ CHI), Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in 2017-18 (w/ WSH) as well as Owen Nolan and Jeff Friesen in 1999-00 (w/ SJS).

The Golden Knights won consecutive games to start a season for the sixth time in franchise history. Vegas’ best start to a season was a seven-game season-opening win streak to start the 2023-24 season.

ATTENDANCE: 17,861

LOOKING AHEAD
The Anaheim Ducks are in town on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for Emo Knight at the Fortress. Fans can purchase tickets to all home games here. Watch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

