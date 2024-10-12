Roy Scores in His 300th NHL Game to Give Vegas 4-3 Win vs. Blues

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel had two points on the night (1G, 1A).

Shea Theodore: Theodore scored his first goal of the season and had an assist on Roy's game-winning goal.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev his third goal in two games and had an assist on Eichel's goal.

Mark Stone: Stone assisted on both the Eichel and Barbashev goals.

Cole Schwindt: Schwindt recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Theodore’s goal in his VGK debut.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Barbashev (3G, 3A in 2 GP) and Eichel (1G, 5A in 2 GP) have each started their seasons with consecutive multi-point games. The only other Golden Knights player to do so is Mark Stone (3 GP in 2019-20 & 2 GP in 2020-21).

Eichel (1G, 5A) and Barbashev (3G, 3A) are the fifth set of teammates in the past 25 years to each record at least six points through their team’s first two games of a season. The others: Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty in 2021-22 (w/ LAK), Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman in 2017-18 (w/ CHI), Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in 2017-18 (w/ WSH) as well as Owen Nolan and Jeff Friesen in 1999-00 (w/ SJS).

The Golden Knights won consecutive games to start a season for the sixth time in franchise history. Vegas’ best start to a season was a seven-game season-opening win streak to start the 2023-24 season.

ATTENDANCE: 17,861

LOOKING AHEAD

The Anaheim Ducks are in town on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for Emo Knight at the Fortress. Fans can purchase tickets to all home games here. Watch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.