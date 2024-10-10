Barbashev's Four-Point Game Leads Golden Knights to 8-4 Win on Opening Knight

Golden Knights secure their sixth straight season opening win.

GettyImages-2177705639
By Camryn DiCostanzo

Five different players had multi-point efforts for the Vegas Golden Knights in their season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNThe Colorado Avalanche struck first midway through the opening period, but Victor Olofsson tied the game 27 seconds later with his first goal as a Golden Knight. In the last two minutes of the first period, Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone scored 25 seconds apart to pull the Golden Knights ahead, 3-1. Early in the second period, the Avalanche cut the Vegas lead to 3-2 before Zach Whitecloud answered to make it 4-2 Golden Knights. Colorado cut the Vegas lead to 4-3 with 2:28 to go in the second, only for Olofsson to score his second of the game on the power play with 14 seconds to go in the period. The Avalanche made it a one-goal game with 13:01 to go in the game as Mikko Rantanen recorded his third goal of the night. However, their momentum was cut short when Stone scored his second of the game during a four-minute power play to make it 6-4 Golden Knights. With 6:06 to go in the final period, Barbashev scored his second of the game with a highlight-reel goal to increase the Vegas lead to 7-4. Brett Howden sealed the deal in the final 36 seconds with an empty-netter, giving the Golden Knights the 8-4 win.

Recap: Avalanche at Golden Knights 10.9.24

TOP PERFORMERS
Ivan Barbashev: In his second season opener with the Vegas Golden Knights, Barbashev posted two goals and two assists.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had four assists on the night, securing a franchise-record for most points scored on a season opener.

Mark Stone: Stone opened his fifth season as the captain for the Golden Knights with two goals and an assist.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson scored two goals in his debut with the Golden Knights.

Shea Theodore: Theodore had three assists including an assist on Olofsson’s game-winning goal.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Olofsson became the third player in Vegas Golden Knights history to score multiple goals in his first game with the franchise. He joins James Neal (Oct. 6, 2017) and Brandon Pirri (April 3, 2018) on the list of players with multi-goal debuts with the club.

Eichel (4A) became the third player in Golden Knights history to post three points in a season-opening game, following Max Pacioretty (2G, 1A on Oct. 12, 2021) and Mark Stone (3A on Oct. 12, 2021).

With the win, the Golden Knights extended their season-opening win streak to six games. Vegas has a 7-1-0 record when playing its first game of a new season.

Eichel (4A) became the sixth player since 2002-03 with four assists in a season opener. The others: Mikko Rantanen (4 on Oct. 12, 2022), Ryan Hartman (4 on Oct. 5, 2017), Mike Green (4 on Oct. 5, 2017), Steve Reinprecht (4 on Oct. 5, 2006) and Darcy Tucker (4 on Oct. 10, 2002).

Stone (2G, 1A) became the franchise leader in points in season-opening games with 13 points (5G, 8A) in six such games.

ATTENDANCE: 18,388

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can purchase tickets to all games by clicking here. Watch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

Related Content

COL@VGK: Barbashev scores goal against Justus Annunen

COL@VGK: Olofsson scores PPG against Alexandar Georgiev

COL@VGK: Whitecloud scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

COL@VGK: Stone scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Knight Roster

Existential VGK with Mark Stone

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 9, 2024

Lawless: Time for New Knights to Shine

Have Fun & Be Prepared: How Daren Millard Became the VGK TV Host

Dorofeyev Records Hat Trick in 6-5 Preseason Loss to Sharks

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 5, 2024

A Storyteller from the Start: How Gary Lawless became the VGK Insider

Lawless: Healthy Pearson Earns Contract with Golden Knights after PTO

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights Defeated by Avalanche, 3-1

From the Rink to the Booth: Shane Hnidy's journey to the Golden Knights 

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2024

Existential VGK with Alex Pietrangelo

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights Launch New Mobile App Developed by Everi

Golden Knights Skate Past Avalanche, 6-1, for Third Preseason Win

Vegas Golden Knights Honor Victims, First Responders on 7th Anniversary of Oct. 1, 2017