Barbashev's Four-Point Game Leads Golden Knights to 8-4 Win on Opening Knight

TOP PERFORMERS

Ivan Barbashev: In his second season opener with the Vegas Golden Knights, Barbashev posted two goals and two assists.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had four assists on the night, securing a franchise-record for most points scored on a season opener.

Mark Stone: Stone opened his fifth season as the captain for the Golden Knights with two goals and an assist.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson scored two goals in his debut with the Golden Knights.

Shea Theodore: Theodore had three assists including an assist on Olofsson’s game-winning goal.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Olofsson became the third player in Vegas Golden Knights history to score multiple goals in his first game with the franchise. He joins James Neal (Oct. 6, 2017) and Brandon Pirri (April 3, 2018) on the list of players with multi-goal debuts with the club.

Eichel (4A) became the third player in Golden Knights history to post three points in a season-opening game, following Max Pacioretty (2G, 1A on Oct. 12, 2021) and Mark Stone (3A on Oct. 12, 2021).

With the win, the Golden Knights extended their season-opening win streak to six games. Vegas has a 7-1-0 record when playing its first game of a new season.

Eichel (4A) became the sixth player since 2002-03 with four assists in a season opener. The others: Mikko Rantanen (4 on Oct. 12, 2022), Ryan Hartman (4 on Oct. 5, 2017), Mike Green (4 on Oct. 5, 2017), Steve Reinprecht (4 on Oct. 5, 2006) and Darcy Tucker (4 on Oct. 10, 2002).

Stone (2G, 1A) became the franchise leader in points in season-opening games with 13 points (5G, 8A) in six such games.

ATTENDANCE: 18,388

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.