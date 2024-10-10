Barbashev's Four-Point Game Leads Golden Knights to 8-4 Win on Opening Knight

Five different players had multi-point efforts for the Vegas Golden Knights in their season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWNThe Colorado Avalanche struck first midway through the opening period, but Victor Olofsson tied the game 27 seconds later with his first goal as a Golden Knight. In the last two minutes of the first period, Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone scored 25 seconds apart to pull the Golden Knights ahead, 3-1. Early in the second period, the Avalanche cut the Vegas lead to 3-2 before Zach Whitecloud answered to make it 4-2 Golden Knights. Colorado cut the Vegas lead to 4-3 with 2:28 to go in the second, only for Olofsson to score his second of the game on the power play with 14 seconds to go in the period. The Avalanche made it a one-goal game with 13:01 to go in the game as Mikko Rantanen recorded his third goal of the night. However, their momentum was cut short when Stone scored his second of the game during a four-minute power play to make it 6-4 Golden Knights. With 6:06 to go in the final period, Barbashev scored his second of the game with a highlight-reel goal to increase the Vegas lead to 7-4. Brett Howden sealed the deal in the final 36 seconds with an empty-netter, giving the Golden Knights the 8-4 win.