Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3) continue their six-game homestand as they take on the Detroit Red Wings (9-4-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Jack Eichel was named the NHL’s First Star for the month of October.

Eichel leads the league with a total of nine power-play assists.

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3) are tied with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division with 15 points.

Mitch Marner posted his seventh multi-point game of the season on Friday to lead the Golden Knights through 11 games.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – One point away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Five games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Six points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissions – One game away from 700 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Four games away from 600 career games

Pavel Dorofeyev – Five points away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 19 points (8G, 11A)

Mitch Marner – 14 points (3G, 11A)

Mark Stone – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Tomas Hertl – 11 points (5G, 6A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 10 points (9G, 1A)

Ivan Barbashev – 10 points (3G, 7A)

BY THE NUMBERS

2 – Eichel has recorded two game-winning goals so far this season, the most on the Golden Knights.

5 – Pavel Dorofeyev is tied with Leon Draisaitl for the most power-play goals in the NHL with five.

19 – Jack Eichel is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the second most points in the league this season with 19 (8G, 11A).

36 – Brayden McNabb is second in the NHL with 36 blocked shots, behind Edmonton's Darnell Nurse.

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell, 4-2, to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Martin Necas scored the first goal of the game less than one minute into the first frame, giving Colorado an early lead. In the second period, Brock Nelson extended Colorado's lead to 2-0 with a breakaway goal. Tomas Hertl found the back of the net on a power play early in the final frame to put Vegas on the board. Brent Burns extended the Avalanche's lead back to two halfway through the third period. Two minutes later, Mitch Marner's shot deflected into the net and made it a one-goal game. Colorado’s Cale Makar sealed the 4-2 victory for the Avalanche with an empty net goal.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights split the series, 1-1-0, with the Detroit Red Wings in the 2024-25 season. In the first matchup on March 16, the Golden Knights were shut out, 3-0, by the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Six days later, on March 22, Vegas beat Detroit, 6-3, at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl scored his first hat-trick as a Golden Knight in this matchup, while Mark Stone and Jack Eichel both netted goals to secure the 6-3 victory. Adin Hill saved 28 of 31 shots in the win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Detroit Red Wings enter tonight's contest with a 9-4-0 record and are tied with the Montreal Canadiens for first in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 4-1-0 since Oct. 25. Their most recent game ended in a shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at SAP Center. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider both scored in regulation before James van Riemsdyk scored the deciding goal in the shootout. Tuesday’s game against Vegas will be the final matchup of Detroit's five-game trip before they head home to face the New York Rangers on Friday to begin a four-game homestand. Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 18 points (8G, 10A), followed by Alex DeBrincat with 15 (4G, 11A), and Raymond with 12 (4G, 8A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Seattle Kraken – 6-2-4, 16 points

Anaheim Ducks – 7-3-1, 15 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 6-2-3, 15 points

Edmonton Oilers – 6-5-3, 15 points

Los Angeles Kings – 5-4-4, 14 points

Vancouver Canucks – 7-7-0, 14 points

San Jose Sharks – 4-6-3, 11 points

Calgary Flames – 3-9-2, 8 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD

- Mark the 368th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-6-1 record against the Red Wings

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-2-1 record at home against the Red Wings

KEYS TO THE GAME

Find consistency: The Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of the longest homestand of the season. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said that the extended time at home will help the team find their rhythm. Cassidy believes the team’s overall game will improve with more consistent practices, start times, and steady lines.

Dive in: Cassidy said that the Golden Knights have lacked urgency early on in games. Instead of easing into play, Cassidy wants to see the team dive into the game and increase execution on both even-strength and power-play chances.