Morning Skate Report: Jan. 6, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-12) close out their three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets (15-21-4) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre.

NOTES

Mark Stone has scored eight goals in his last 11 games, recording a total of eleven points (8G, 3A) during the stretch.

Stone scored a goal within the opening seconds of a frame for the sixth time as a Golden Knight, which is the fifth most in franchise history.

Tomas Hertl is third in the league with 204 offensive zone face-off wins.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Five points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Five points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One assist away from 400 career assists

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Keegan Kolesar – Three games away from 400 career games

Mitch Marner – Three games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 42 points (12G, 30A)

Mitch Marner – 40 points (9G, 31A)

Mark Stone – 33 points (12G, 21A)

Tomas Hertl – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (12G, 18A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Mark Stone extended his goal streak to four games with his 12th goal of the season on Sunday.

30 – Jack Eichel notched his 30th helper of the year in Chicago.

54.0 – The Golden Knights are second in the NHL for five-on-five offensive zone face-off percentage (54.0%).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 3-2, in overtime on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Brandon Saad scored his second goal of the season, while Mark Stone found the back of the net to extend his goal streak to four games, matching a career high. Tyler Bertuzzi netted all three goals for Chicago, including the game-winner 1:18 into overtime to secure the 3-2 win for the Blackhawks.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 2-1-0 against the Winnipeg Jets last season. In their first meeting on Nov. 29, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights found a 4-3 victory over the Jets. Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev each picked up a pair of goals, while Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev both registered two helpers. In their next matchup on Dec. 12, 2024, at Canada Life Centre, Vegas beat Winnipeg, 3-2, in overtime. Keegan Kolesar and Barbashev found the back of the net, and Shea Theodore recorded a couple of assists. Adin Hill stopped 18-of-20 shots to earn the win in net. In their final contest of the season, on April 3, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights were shut out by Eric Comrie and the Jets 4-0. Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Colin Miller, and Cole Perfetti all netted goals in the victory for Winnipeg.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Winnipeg Jets sit eighth in the Central Division and 32nd in the league with a record of 15-21-4 and 34 points. The Jets have gone 0-4-2 in the last six games, and have not found the win column since Dec. 13, 2025, when they beat the Washington Capitals, 5-1, at home. On Thursday, Winnipeg dropped a 6-5 contest to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena and fell, 4-2, to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The Jets begin a five-game home stand on Tuesday when they battle the Golden Knights. Mark Scheifele (20G, 28A) and Kyle Connor (19G, 29A) are tied at the top of the Jets leaderboard with 48 points, followed by Gabriel Vilardi with 35 points (17G, 18A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 17-11-12, 46 points

Edmonton Oilers – 20-16-6, 46 points

Seattle Kraken – 19-14-7, 45 points

Los Angeles Kings – 18-14-9, 45 points

Anaheim Ducks – 21-18-3, 45 points

San Jose Sharks – 20-18-3, 43 points

Calgary Flames – 18-20-4, 40 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-20-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 379th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-7-2 all-time record against the Jets

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-5-0 record in Canada Life Centre

KEYS TO THE GAME

Finish Strong: The Golden Knights surrendered a one-goal lead late in the third period on Sunday to ultimately lose in overtime. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to see the Golden Knights maintain pressure against their opponents for the full 60 minutes and generate more chances in front of the net to secure a win.

Reset and Respond: Three of the last five Golden Knights games were determined by one goal, so the team needs to flip the script and find ways to swing the game in their favor. Mark Stone explained that the Golden Knights need to tighten up in front of the net and communicate better to keep the momentum on their side.