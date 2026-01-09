Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for First Responders Appreciation Knights

VEGAS (January 9, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 9, plans for the team’s three First Responders Theme Knights in January at T-Mobile Arena to show appreciation for the brave men and women who serve the Las Vegas Valley and beyond.

The celebrations will begin with Law Enforcement Knight on Saturday, January 10, when Vegas faces St. Louis, presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Firefighter Appreciation Knight is Saturday, January 17, against Nashville, presented by David Wilson’s Toyota of Las Vegas, and Healthcare Heroes Knight is Saturday, January 31, against Seattle, presented by Anthem Injury Lawyers.

Specialty, player-signed First Responders Knight jerseys will be available for auction online beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, and will conclude that night at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can visit Responder.givesmart.com or text “Responder” to 76278 to participate. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. Proceeds from the auction will be used by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to benefit its first responder efforts and initiatives in the community.

A limited number of tickets remain available for the Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Knight and Firefighter Appreciation Knight ticket packages.

Fans who attend any of these games can fill out “My Hero Is” posters, which will be available on the concourse outside Sections 11 and 12. Additional First Responders Appreciation Knight items, such as t-shirts, pucks, pins and lanyards, are available now for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. At The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, sweatshirts, hats, pucks, pins and patches will be available.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.