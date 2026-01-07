Vegas Comes From Behind in 4-3 Overtime Win Against Winnipeg

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-12) came from behind to defeat the Winnipeg Jets (15-21-5), 4-3, in overtime on Tuesday evening at Canada Life Centre.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Cole Perfetti recorded the lone goal of the first to give the Jets a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission. Luke Schenn doubled Winnipeg’s lead with 7:56 remaining in the middle frame. Mark Stone cut the Jets’ lead in half on the power play with 51 seconds remaining in the second period to extend his goal streak to five games. Mitch Marner dished the puck to Pavel Dorofeyev who sent it net-front for Stone to scoop up and bury the power-play goal, bringing Vegas within one. Brett Howden evened the score at two eight minutes into the final frame. Tomas Hertl dished a pass to Noah Hanifin who fired a shot at the net from the circle, with Connor Hellebuyck making the initial save. Howden fired home the rebound on a one-timer to erase Vegas’ two-goal deficit. Kyle Connor regained the lead for Winnipeg with five minutes remaining, but Reilly Smith tied the game once again just 59 seconds later. Ben Hutton threw the puck toward the net where the puck bounced off Brandon Saad towards Smith who fired a backhand shot to send the game to overtime. With only 13 seconds remaining in overtime, Hertl collected the game-winning tally on the power play. Marner took a shot from the slot, clipping Hertl and sealing the 4-3 overtime win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PREFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl tallied the game-winning goal and recorded a multi-point (1G, 1A) night on the same day he was announced on Czechia’s roster for The Winter Olympics.

Mark Stone: Stone posted Vegas’ first goal of the night to give him goals in five-straight for the first time in his career.

Mitch Marner: Marner recorded a multi-point night with two assists.

Brett Howden: Howden extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A).

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin recorded an assist while recording a career-high 30:49 TOI.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel collected his 400th assist on the game-winning goal. He became the fourth player from the 2015 NHL Draft class and the ninth player born in Massachusetts to reach the mark. The forward is one of 12 American players in NHL history to reach 400 career assists in 650 games played or fewer (649 GP).

Mark Stone became the fourth player in Golden Knights history to record a five-game goal streak and the stretch marks a career-high.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

LOOKING AHEAD

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to Vegas for two games, beginning with the Columbus Blue Jackets, on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Click to follow link."), or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.