Vegas Golden Knights Goaltender Akira Schmid Named to 2026 Switzerland Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Roster

VEGAS (January 7, 2026) – Team Switzerland announced today, January 7, that Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid has been named to the 2026 Swiss Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team that will compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games in February. It’s the first time in Schmid’s career that he will compete at The Winter Olympics.

Schmid has seen action in 21 games this season for the Golden Knights, posting a record of 11-4-5 to go with a .894 save percentage and 2.52 GAA. Schmid leads Vegas goaltenders with two shutouts over the 2025-26 campaign, with his last coming on Dec. 5 against his former club, the New Jersey Devils, when he turned away each of the 24 shots he faced.

The native of Bern, Switzerland, most recently represented his country at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, when Schmid and the Swiss team earned a silver medal at the tournament. Schmid played in three games during the event, going 3-0-0 with a .946 save percentage and 0.86 GAA. Schmid also played for Switzerland twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2019, 2020).

Switzerland’s first game at The Winter Olympics falls on Thursday, Feb. 12 when they face France.

