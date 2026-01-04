Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11) continue their annual Fathers Trip as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7) on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT at United Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Keegan Kolesar notched his first goal of the season on Friday.

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the Golden Knights in goals with 16 tallies.

Mark Stone has a goal in five of his last seven games, and seven points (5G, 2A) through that stretch.

Carter Hart notched his first win with the Golden Knights in his franchise debut against the Blackhawks, saving 27 of 30 shots in a shootout win on Dec. 2, 2025.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Five points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Six points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Two assists away from 400 career assists

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Keegan Kolesar – Four games away from 400 career games

Mitch Marner – Four games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 41 points (12G, 29A)

Mitch Marner – 40 points (9G, 31A)

Mark Stone – 32 points (11G, 21A)

Tomas Hertl – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (12G, 18A)

BY THE NUMBERS

18 – Vegas’ penalty kill has allowed just 18 goals this season, the third best in the NHL.

24.6 – The Golden Knights power play has clicked at 24.6%, the seventh best mark in the league.

31 – The Golden Knights have found the net in each of their last 31 games dating back to Oct. 26, 2025, matching their fifth longest streak in franchise history without a scoreless outing.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-3, to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Enterprise Center. Keegan Kolesar opened the scoring midway through the first period with his first tally of the season, but St. Louis responded with goals from Alexey Toropchenko, Justin Faulk, and Oskar Sundqvist to build a two-goal advantage. Mark Stone cut the deficit in the second period, and Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game at 8:21 of the third after a quick move on the rush. With just over a minute remaining, Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal to lift the Blues to the 4-3 win.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights first met the Chicago Blackhawks this season on Dec. 2, 2025, in a tightly contested battle that ended with a 4-3 comeback shootout victory for Vegas. Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring just 27 seconds into the game before Chicago answered with goals from Oliver Moore and Tyler Bertuzzi to take a 2-1 lead. Ben Hutton tied the game late in the second period, but Connor Bedard put the Blackhawks back in front early in the third. Braeden Bowman scored the equalizer with 2:28 remaining in regulation to force overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Shea Theodore netted the game-deciding goals in the shootout to secure the 4-3 win for the Golden Knights. Carter Hart saved 27-of-30 shots in his debut and first win with Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Chicago Blackhawks hold a record of 16-18-7 with 39 points, sitting seventh in the Central Division. Chicago has picked up points in four of their last five games after enduring a six-game slide heading into the holiday break and are 3-6-1 in their last 10. Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in scoring with 44 points (19G, 25A), followed by Tyler Bertuzzi with 31 points (19G, 12A) and Andre Burakovsky with 26 points (9G, 17A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers – 20-16-6, 46 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 17-11-11, 45 points

Anaheim Ducks – 21-17-3, 45 points

Seattle Kraken – 18-14-7, 43 points

Los Angeles Kings – 17-14-9, 43 points

San Jose Sharks – 20-18-3, 43 points

Calgary Flames – 18-19-4, 40 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-20-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 379th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 17-3-3 all-time record against the Blackhawks

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-1-2 record in the United Center

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-1-1 all-time record on the Father’s Trip

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stick to the Identity: Despite a few tough results, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy has liked the Golden Knights’ defensive process, especially their ability to keep opponents under 20 shots and limit quality scoring chances. Staying committed to defensive principles, winning net-front battles, and boxing out effectively will help keep pucks out of the net and put Vegas back in the win column.

Limit the Factors: With so many one-goal games this season, puck management is critical. When games can swing on a single bounce or mistake, making the sure play and avoiding unnecessary risks will be key. Limiting turnovers and errant decisions will reduce variables, helping the Golden Knights establish rhythm early and maintain control down the stretch.