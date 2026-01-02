Late Push Not Enough as Golden Knights Fall, 4-3, to Blues 

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11) could not complete the third period push, falling 4-3 to the St. Louis Blues (16-18-8) on Friday at Enterprise Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights opened the scoring at the midway point of the first period, taking a 1-0 lead after Keegan Kolesar scored on the rush for his first goal of the season. Colton Sissons found Kolesar streaking through the neutral zone where he beat Joel Hofer near-side. Just 25 seconds later, Alexey Toropchenko brought St. Louis even at one heading into the first intermission. Justin Faulk put the Blues up, 2-1, 5:39 into the middle frame, then Oskar Sundqvist quickly doubled the lead. The Golden Knights cut the deficit to one just over nine minutes into the second when Mark Stone jammed in a loose puck from the top of the crease following a saved clear and shot from the point by Brett Howden. In the third period, Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game for Vegas at 8:21 into the frame, tucking the puck past Hofer after a dish from Braeden Bowman. With just over a minute remaining, Brayden Schenn netted the go-ahead goal to give the Blues a 4-3 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their first road trip of 2026 on Sunday as they travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks at United Center, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. PT. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.