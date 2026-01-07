Overcoming the Odds: Golden Knights Erase Two-Goal Deficit in Comeback Win Over Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit and defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, in overtime on Tuesday evening at Canada Life Centre. Brett Howden’s third period goal evened the score at two, and Reilly Smith’s equalizer with under five minutes remaining sent the game to overtime. Tomas Hertl collected the game-winning tally with 13 seconds left in the extra frame to lift the Golden Knights to victory and hand the Jets their 10th straight loss. Vegas had just a 9% implied probability to win before Smith’s game-tying goal late in the third period.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas -102, Winnipeg -118

1st | 5:16 | Winnipeg Jets 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 34%

Cole Perfetti gave the Jets an early 1-0 lead with a backhand shot five minutes into the first period.

2nd | 12:04 | Winnipeg Jets 2, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 9%

Luke Schenn doubled Winnipeg’s lead with eight minutes remaining in the middle frame on a wrist shot from the blueline.

2nd | 19:09 | Winnipeg Jets 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 25%

Mark Stone cut the Jets’ lead in half on a power-play goal with only 51 seconds left in the second period to extend his goal streak to a career-high five games. Mitch Marner sent a pass to Pavel Dorofeyev in the circle who passed it net-front for Stone to bury the power-play goal for the Golden Knights.