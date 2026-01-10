Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-12) face the St. Louis Blues (17-20-8) for the first game of a back-to-back on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights are one of two teams in the league to have both their power play (fifth, 25.6%) and penalty kill (seventh, 82%) in the top 10.

Mark Stone extended his goal streak to six games on Thursday against Columbus to extend a new career high and establish the second-longest goal streak in club history.

Brett Howden recorded goals in back-to-back games to continue his point streak to four games for his longest stretch of the season.

Mitch Marner is slated to play in his 700th career game, and Keegan Kolesar is expected to play in his 400th career game on Saturday night.

LAW ENFORCEMENT KNIGHT

Vegas will host Law Enforcement Knight on Saturday, the first of three First Responders Appreciation Knights. Specialty, player-signed jerseys will be available for auction online beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and will conclude at 9 p.m. Fans can visit Responder.givesmart.com or text “Responder” to 76278 to participate. Those in attendance at the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to bid. Proceeds from the auction will be used by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to benefit its first responder efforts and initiatives in the community.

Fans in attendance can also fill out “My Hero Is” posters, which will be available on the concourse outside Sections 11 and 12. Additional First Responders Appreciation Knight items, such as t-shirts, pucks, pins and lanyards, are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. At The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, sweatshirts, hats, pucks, pins and patches will be available.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – One point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Nine games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Keegan Kolesar – One game away from 400 career games

Mitch Marner – One game away from 700 career gamesColton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Pavel Dorofeyev – Nine games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Ten games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 45 points (13G, 32A)

Mitch Marner – 44 points (9G, 35A)

Mark Stone – 37 points (14G, 23A)

Tomas Hertl – 34 points (16G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 31 points (12G, 19A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.42 – Mark Stone ranks fifth among all NHL skaters with 1.42 points per game played.

3 – Stone tallied his fourth career three-point period on Thursday, the second most in Golden Knights history.

20 – Reilly Smith became the second Golden Knight in franchise history to record 20 multi-goal games.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights turned a two-goal deficit into a 5-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson each scored in the first ten minutes of the opening frame to give the Blue Jackets an early 2-0 lead. Reilly Smith cut Columbus’ lead in half before the end of the first and tallied his second goal of the night to even the game five minutes into the second period. Jack Eichel and Mark Stone tacked on goals to give Vegas a 4-2 edge heading into the final frame. Kirill Marchenko scored to attempt a Blue Jackets comeback, but a goal by Brett Howden late in the third period sealed the 5-3 victory for the Golden Knights.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas owns a 1-1-0 record against the St. Louis during the 2025-26 season. The Golden Knights skated to a 4-1 victory in the first matchup of the season against the Blues on Nov. 15 at Enterprise Center. Brandon Saad and Noah Hanifin each scored their first goal of the season, and Braeden Bowman recorded his first career NHL goal in the win. The Golden Knights’ fourth goal was scored by Tomas Hertl. Philip Broberg was the Blues’ only tally. Reilly Smith (2A) and Pavel Dorofeyev (2A) each posted multipoint nights. The teams met again on Jan. 2, just eight days ago, with the Blues holding off the Golden Knights, 4-3, at Enterprise Center. Keegan Kolesar posted his first goal of the season midway through the first period before Alexey Toropchenko evened the score at one. Justin Faulk and Oskar Sundqvist extended the Blues’ lead to two before Mark Stone and Dorofeyev found the back of the net to tie the game, 3-3. With 1:33 remaining, Brayden Schenn scored the game-winning goal giving St. Louis the 4-3 victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Blues enter Saturday’s matchup with a 17-20-8 record for 42 points and sit seventh in the Central Division. The club opened 2026 with back-to-back wins against the Golden Knights (4-3 W) and Montreal Canadiens (2-0 W) before posting back-to-back losses against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-3 L) and Utah Mammoth (4-2 L). The Blues’ Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko were named to Team Canada, Philip Broberg was named to Team Sweden, Pius Suter was named to Team Switzerland, and Dalibor Dvorsky was named to Team Slovakia for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 30 points (10G, 20A), followed by Pavel Buchnevich with 23 points (7G, 16A), and Justin Faulk with 21 points (11G, 10A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 19-11-12, 50 points

Edmonton Oilers – 22-16-6, 50 points

Seattle Kraken – 20-14-8, 48 points

San Jose Sharks – 22-18-3, 47 points

Los Angeles Kings – 18-15-10, 46 points

Anaheim Ducks – 21-20-3, 45 points

Calgary Flames – 18-22-4, 40 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-22-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 381st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 19-10-3 all-time record against the Blues

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-3-3 record against the Blues at T-Mobile Arena

- Give the Golden Knights points in four straight games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Character Through Adversity: In consecutive games, the Golden Knights have managed to overcome 2-0 deficits and win. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said that adversity reveals character and when players get injured, it's up to the rest of the team to step up. The Golden Knights will look to start strong against the Blues and aim to continue their resiliency as a group if things aren't going their way.

Veteran Status: One of the key factors about this Golden Knights team is the veteran experience they have. Brett Howden mentioned how the team has been leaning on their veteran experience to play through adversity and find ways to win games. The Golden Knights have experienced guys all over the ice, which has allowed them to find ways to win all season long.