Morning Skate Report: Jan. 2, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11) begin their first road trip of the new year against the St. Louis Blues (15-18-8) on Friday at 12 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Mark Stone, Mitch Marner, and Shea Theodore were named to Team Canada on Wednesday, and Noah Hanifin was named to Team USA on Friday, joining Jack Eichel, for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

The Golden Knights have recorded a 11-0-1 record on Father’s Trips since the club’s inaugural season.

Stone scored his 23rd game-opening goal with the Golden Knights, which is tied with Eichel for the third most in Golden Knights history.

The Golden Knights are 9-6-0 on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Five points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Six points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Two assists away from 400 career assists

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Keegan Kolesar – Five games away from 400 career games

Mitch Marner – Five games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 41 points (12G, 29A)

Mitch Marner – 40 points (9G, 31A)

Mark Stone – 31 points (10G, 21A)

Tomas Hertl – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (12G, 18A)

BY THE NUMBERS

6 – Ben Hutton set a new career-high of six goals on Wednesday, which leads Vegas defensemen.

6 – Mitch Marner has tallied six points (3G, 3A) in the last five games.

86.3 – Mark Stone has notched a point in 19 of 22 (86.3%) games played this season for 31 points (10G, 21A).

198 – Tomas Hertl has won 198 offensive zone face-offs, which is the third highest in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-2, to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone and Ben Hutton each found the back of the net to secure an early advantage in the first frame, with Pavel Dorofeyev assisting both goals. Nashville recorded four unanswered goals from Nick Perbix, Steven Stamkos, Reid Schaefer, and Michael Bunting to take the 4-2 victory in Vegas.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights first battled the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 15 at Enterprise Center, where the Golden Knights skated away with a 4-1 victory. Brandon Saad, Braeden Bowman and Noah Hanifin each scored their first goals of the season in the contest. Tomas Hertl tallied a goal as well, while Pavel Dorofeyev and Reilly Smith picked up a pair of helpers to secure the 4-1 win. Philip Broberg posted the only goal for the Blues.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The St. Louis Blues hold a record of 15-18-8 with 38 points and sit sixth in the Central Division. The Blues have gone 2-3-1 in their last six matchups and begin a two-game back-to-back homestand on Friday beginning with the Golden Knights. Most recently, St. Louis fell 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday and dropped a 6-1 contest to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Robert Thomas leads the Blues in points with 29 (9G, 20A), followed by Pavel Buchnevich with 21 points (7G, 14A) and Justin Faulk with 20 points (10G, 10A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers – 20-15-6, 46 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 17-10-11, 45 points

Anaheim Ducks – 21-16-3, 45 points

San Jose Sharks – 20-17-3, 43 points

Seattle Kraken – 17-14-7, 41 points

Los Angeles Kings – 16-14-9, 41 points

Calgary Flames – 18-18-4, 40 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-20-3, 35 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 379th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 19-9-3 all-time record against the Blues

- Give the Golden Knights ten wins on the road this season

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-0-1 all-time record on the Father’s Trip

KEYS TO THE GAME

Limit the Chances: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants the Golden Knights to close out tighter games and compete through all 60 minutes. Controlling the game and preventing the opposition from building momentum will be essential for the Golden Knights.

Stay Mentally Sharp: The Golden Knights opened Wednesday’s matchup with a strong first ten minutes, but lost urgency after giving up the lead. Brandon Saad emphasized the importance of resetting and getting back to the team’s identity if their game starts to slip.