Golden Knights Come Up Short in 3-2 Overtime Loss Against Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-12) fall to the Chicago Blackhawks (17-18-7), 3-2, in overtime on Sunday at United Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brandon Saad put Vegas on the board first by jamming the puck past Arvid Soderblom from the top of the crease with 9:20 remaining in the first frame. Alexander Holtz stole the puck in the neutral zone and dropped it off for Brett Howden, who backhanded the puck to Saad for the goal. Tyler Bertuzzi responded two minutes later for the Blackhawks to even the contest, 1-1. Mark Stone tallied a goal off a loose puck in the slot 43 seconds into the middle frame to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 advantage. Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin picked up the assists on Stone’s go-ahead goal. With 8:25 remaining in the contest, Tyler Bertuzzi recorded his second goal of the night to tie the game once again. The matchup extended beyond regulation, where Tyler Bertuzzi's hat-trick sealed the 3-2 overtime victory for the Blackhawks.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their three-game road trip with the first matchup of the season against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.