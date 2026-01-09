Golden Knights Complete 5-3 Comeback Win Over Blue Jackets

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-12) came back from an early 2-0 deficit to earn a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-7) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring at 8:24 in the first period when Boone Jenner found the back of the net. Kent Johnson followed up shortly for Columbus to give the visitors a 2-0 edge. With 7:40 remaining in the opening frame, Reilly Smith redirected Ben Hutton’s shot from the blue line past Jet Greaves to cut the deficit to one heading into the first intermission. Smith tacked on his second goal of the night just over five minutes into the second period, flicking a wrist shot over Greaves’ near-side shoulder on the rush to bring the game even. Mitch Marner and Mark Stone each picked up a helper on the play. The Golden Knights took their first lead of the game with 6:53 left in the middle frame when Jack Eichel went upstairs on Greaves’ glove side following a passing sequence with Stone and Ivan Barbashev. Stone doubled Vegas’ lead in the final minute of the second period, shoveling the puck home from in tight after a quick give-and-go with Tomas Hertl at the top of the crease. Kirill Marchenko pulled Columbus within one on the rush with just over five minutes remaining in regulation. Less than two minutes later, Brett Howden provided late insurance for the Golden Knights, pushing the lead back to two after a feed from Keegan Kolesar. Akira Schmid earned his 12th win of the season, stepping into net in relief and saving 21 of 23 shots.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone notched a goal and two assists in the second period, marking the fourth time he’s recorded three points in a single period (2nd most in VGK history).

Reilly Smith netted his first multi-goal performance of the season, tallying Vegas’ first two goals of the game and finding the net in back-to-back outings.

Jack Eichel chipped in a goal and an assist, and has recorded four points (1G, 3A) through four games since his Jan. 2 return.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Vegas has completed a two-goal comeback in consecutive games (4-3 W at WPG).

Mark Stone extended his goal streak to a career-high six games, marking the second longest in Golden Knights’ franchise history.

Stone has points in 23 of his 26 games this year, and his 88% point percentage is the highest in the NHL among qualified candidates.

Five Golden Knights registered multi-point performances, including Mark Stone (1G, 2A), Reilly Smith (2G), Tomas Hertl (2A), Jack Eichel (1G, 1A), Mitch Marner (2A).

Mitch Marner has recorded five assists in his two games against Columbus this season.

Akira Schmid earned his third win in four relief games, posting a 3-0-0 record when taking over net after puck drop.

ATTENDANCE: 17,614

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close their quick two-game homestand on Saturday as they host the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.