Vegas Golden Knights Forward Tomas Hertl Named to 2026 Czechia Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Roster

VEGAS (January 6, 2026) – Team Czechia announced today, January 6, that Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl has been named to the 2026 Czechia Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team that will compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games in February. It’s the first time in Hertl’s career that he will compete at The Winter Olympics.

Hertl has played in each of Vegas’ 40 games this season and is tied for fourth on the team in scoring with 30 points (15 G, 15 A). Hertl’s 15 goals stand as the second-highest total on Vegas, behind only Pavel Dorofeyev (16), and his 105 shots on goal are third on the Golden Knights. From the face-off circle this season, the forward’s win percentage of 57.2% ranks ninth among all skaters in the NHL with 500 or more draws. On Nov. 4 against Detroit, Hertl won 15 of 16 face-offs, finishing with the best win percentage for a single game in his 13-year career (93.8%).

Internationally, the native of Prague, Czechia, has represented his country four times at the IIHF World Championship (2022, 2015, 2014, 2013) and three times at IIHF World Junior Championship (2013, 2012, 2011). During his last trip to the IIHF World Championship in 2022, Hertl helped Czechia to a bronze medal at the event held in Finland.

Czechia’s first game at The Winter Olympics falls on Thursday, Feb. 12 against Canada.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.