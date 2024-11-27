Morning Skate Report: Nov. 27, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-2) close out their five-game road trip as they battle the Colorado Avalanche (12-10-0) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at Ball Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

The Golden Knights recorded a three-goal comeback in a road game for the first time in franchise history with the 5-4 comeback win on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Noah Hanifin played in his 700th career game on Monday night.

Jack Eichel is tied for third in the league for points with 34 points (8G, 26A). Eichel is also second in assists.

Eichel extended his point streak to three games and recorded his 11th multi-point game of the season with his two points (1G, 1A) and shootout winner on Monday night.

Ivan Barbashev lengthened his point streak to three games and recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season with his two points (1G, 1A) on Monday night.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – Two games away from 700 career games

Noah Hanifin – Two points away from 300 career points

Keegan Kolesar – Four games away from 300 career games

Tanner Pearson – Five points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 34 points (8G, 26A)

Ivan Barbashev – 24 points (10G, 14A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 18 points (8G, 10A)

Shea Theodore – 17 points (1G, 16A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 14 points (2G, 12A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (11G, 3A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-4, in a thrilling three-goal comeback shootout win on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. Goals by Morgan Frost, Sean Couturier, and Emil Andrae gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev took turns assisting the other with goals to cut the score to 3-2. However, Matvei Michkov pushed the Flyers lead back to two with a goal over halfway through the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 11th goal, with a power-play goal to make the score 4-3 heading into the third period. Tanner Pearson scored his fifth goal of the season to send the game into overtime, then eventually a shootout. Eichel scored the lone shootout goal to give Vegas the 5-4 victory over Philadelphia. Ilya Samsonov blocked 32 shots, including all three of Philadelphia’s shootout attempts.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights dominated the Colorado Avalanche, 8-4, in the 2024-25 season opener on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Mikko Rantanen scored the first goal for Colorado, but Vegas responded with goals by Victor Olofsson, Ivan Barbashev, and Mark Stone. In the second period, Colorado cut the lead to 3-2 before a goal by Zach Whitecloud pushed Vegas’ lead back to two. Casey Mittelstadt scored with two minutes to go in the middle frame before Olofsson scored his second of the night to make the score 5-3 heading into the third period. Rantanen recorded a hat trick seven minutes into the final period. However, Vegas responded with three more goals by Stone, Barbashev, and an empty-netter by Brett Howden to seal the 8-4 victory. Barbashev (2G, 2A) and Eichel (0G, 4A) each recorded a four-point night, and Stone (1G, 2A) and Shea Theodore (0G, 3A) recorded a three-point night. Adin Hill stopped 28 shots in the win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Avalanche sit in fourth place in the Central Division with a 12-10-0 record and 24 points heading into Wednesday's game. The Avalanche are back at home on Wednesday following a four-game road trip where they went 3-1-0. The wins include a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals, and a 7-4 win over the Florida Panthers. They are most recently coming off an 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche, and the league and overall, with 35 points (7G, 28A), followed by Mikko Rantanen with 32 points (14G, 18A) and Cale Makar with 30 points (8G, 22A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 14-6-2, 30 points

Calgary Flames – 12-7-3, 27 points

Vancouver Canucks – 11-6-3, 25 points

Los Angeles Kings – 11-8-3, 25 points

Edmonton Oilers – 11-9-2, 24 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-10-1, 23 points

Anaheim Ducks – 8-9-3, 19 points

San Jose Sharks – 7-12-5, 19 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD..

- Mark the 327th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 7-5-1 all-time record against Philadelphia

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-1-0 record on the longest road trip of the season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Survive and Thrive: Jack Eichel stated that not every game will be a masterpiece. The most important thing is battling through the whole game and sticking with it. Eichel made it clear that no excuses will be made regardless of how the lineup looks, but the team will be happy with two points and a win.

Dynamic Duo: There have been 18 goals scored this season in which both Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev have recorded a point on the play. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy agreed that the duo has been on another level, and they most certainly pick up the slack in situations. He even stated that there are moments that one knows where the other is before even looking. Keeping Eichel and Barbashev hot is a major key for the Golden Knights.