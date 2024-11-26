Overcoming The Odds: Vegas Storms Back to Top Philadelphia

By Gordon Weigers
After Emil Andrae's goal early in the second period on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Flyers had a 97% implied probability to convert their 3-0 lead into a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite the three-goal hole they found themselves in, the Golden Knights battled back and overcame a three-goal deficit to win for the fourth time in franchise history.

Pregame odds: Vegas -135, Philadelphia +110

1st | 8:51 | Flyers 1, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 39%
Philadelphia scored the game's first goal as Morgan Frost deflected a close-range shot from Rasmus Ristolainen past Ilya Samsonov for the 1-0 lead.

1st | 12:07 | Flyers 2, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 15%
Travis Konecny's lengthy outlet past sent Sean Couturier speeding into the Vegas zone and his shot caught the bottom-right corner to put the Flyers ahead by two.

2nd | :28 | Flyers 3, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 3%
Andrae was the recipient of a loose puck in the slot and the young defenseman ripped home his first NHL goal to give Philadelphia a 3-0 advantage.

2nd | 7:42 | Flyers 3, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 12%
Brayden McNabb and Ivan Barbashev combined to force a turnover in the offensive zone and set up Jack Eichel for his eighth goal of the season to get Vegas on the board.

VGK@PHI: Eichel scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

2nd | 11:32 | Flyers 3, Golden Knights 2 | VGK chance to win: 33%
Barbashev and Eichel connected again as the Golden Knights scored two goals in 3:50 to get within one. Eichel followed up his own rebound of a Flyer defender and fed the puck to Barbashev who jammed it into the open net.

VGK@PHI: Barbashev scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

2nd | 13:18 | Flyers 4, Golden Knights 2 | VGK chance to win: 11%
Matvei Michkov pounced on a loose puck in front of the Vegas net and lifted it past Samsonov to rebuild the two-goal edge for the home team.

2nd | 18:10 | Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3 | VGK chance to win: 29%
Tomas Hertl won the faceoff on Vegas' only power play of the night back to Shea Theodore at the point. Theodore snapped the puck to Pavel Dorofeyev who fired it from the right circle past Ivan Fedotov to make it a 4-3 hockey game late in the middle frame.

VGK@PHI: Dorofeyev scores PPG against Ivan Fedotov

3rd | 11:55 | Golden Knights 4, Flyers 4 | VGK chance to win: 56%
Noah Hanifin dodged a check at the top of the left faceoff circle and slipped a pass to Tanner Pearson who snuck a shot through Fedotov's legs to tie the game at 4-4 with 9:05 to go in regulation.

VGK@PHI: Pearson scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

Samsonov kept his net clean in the third period as he made 14 saves to send the game to overtime. He turned aside all eight shots the Flyers sent his way in overtime to send the game to the shootout. After saves at both ends in the first round, Eichel wired a shot off the post and in to give Vegas the advantage. With the game on the line, Samsonov shut down Owen Tippett's attempt to seal the 5-4 come-from-behind victory for the Golden Knights.

FINAL | Golden Knights 5, Flyers 4 (SO) | VGK chance to win: 100%

