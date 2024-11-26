Overcoming The Odds: Vegas Storms Back to Top Philadelphia

After Emil Andrae's goal early in the second period on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Flyers had a 97% implied probability to convert their 3-0 lead into a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite the three-goal hole they found themselves in, the Golden Knights battled back and overcame a three-goal deficit to win for the fourth time in franchise history.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas -135, Philadelphia +110

1st | 8:51 | Flyers 1, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 39%

Philadelphia scored the game's first goal as Morgan Frost deflected a close-range shot from Rasmus Ristolainen past Ilya Samsonov for the 1-0 lead.

1st | 12:07 | Flyers 2, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 15%

Travis Konecny's lengthy outlet past sent Sean Couturier speeding into the Vegas zone and his shot caught the bottom-right corner to put the Flyers ahead by two.

2nd | :28 | Flyers 3, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 3%

Andrae was the recipient of a loose puck in the slot and the young defenseman ripped home his first NHL goal to give Philadelphia a 3-0 advantage.

2nd | 7:42 | Flyers 3, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 12%

Brayden McNabb and Ivan Barbashev combined to force a turnover in the offensive zone and set up Jack Eichel for his eighth goal of the season to get Vegas on the board.