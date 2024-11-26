Golden Knights Complete Comeback to Beat Flyers, 5-4, in Shootout

Vegas overcame a three-goal deficit for third win of road trip

_Recap112524
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-2) turned a 3-0 deficit into a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-3) on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Philadelphia struck twice early in the first period to put the Golden Knights in a 2-0 hole. The Flyers added to their lead 28 seconds into the second period before Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev each found the back of the net with an assist from the other to cut the gap to 3-2. With 6:41 to go in the period, Philadelphia took a 4-2 lead, but Pavel Dorofeyev's power-play goal with 1:50 to go brought Vegas within one heading into the final period. Tanner Pearson tied the game with 8:05 to play to send the game into overtime. After a scoreless overtime, Ilya Samsonov made three saves and Eichel scored the only goal in the shootout as Vegas escaped with the 5-4 win.

TOP PERFORMERS
Jack Eichel – Eichel had two points (1G, 1A) and the shootout winner.

Ivan Barbashev – Barbashev had two points on the night (1G, 1A).

Ilya Samsonov – Samsonov had 32 saves to secure the shootout win.

Tanner Pearson – Pearson scored for the second game in a row.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
The Vegas Golden Knights registered their fourth three-goal comeback win in franchise history.

Vegas improved to 3-1-0 on the road trip so far.

The Golden Knights have scored eight second-period goals in their last two games.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights will travel back west to play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. Watch the game on TNT, stream on MAX, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

