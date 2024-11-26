Golden Knights Complete Comeback to Beat Flyers, 5-4, in Shootout

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-2) turned a 3-0 deficit into a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-3) on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Philadelphia struck twice early in the first period to put the Golden Knights in a 2-0 hole. The Flyers added to their lead 28 seconds into the second period before Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev each found the back of the net with an assist from the other to cut the gap to 3-2. With 6:41 to go in the period, Philadelphia took a 4-2 lead, but Pavel Dorofeyev's power-play goal with 1:50 to go brought Vegas within one heading into the final period. Tanner Pearson tied the game with 8:05 to play to send the game into overtime. After a scoreless overtime, Ilya Samsonov made three saves and Eichel scored the only goal in the shootout as Vegas escaped with the 5-4 win.