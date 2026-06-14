Morning Skate Report: June 14, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights look to extend the series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 5 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Pavel Dorofeyev’s fifth power-play goal set a new franchise record for the most goals on the man advantage in a single postseason.

Jack Eichel recorded his sixth multi-assist night of the postseason on Thursday, the most in franchise history in a single playoff run.

Eichel continues to lead the NHL with 20 assists in the 2026 playoffs.

Ivan Barbashev (107) and Cole Smith (98) hold the top two spots for hits in the NHL this postseason.

The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 record at home and an overall 8-4 record in Game 6s.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans who attend the home game at T-Mobile Arena will receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 6 is presented by GHOST Energy. Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options, and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, who will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time.

Steve Aoki will headline a free concert ahead of Game 6 on Toshiba Plaza. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Toshiba Plaza will open at 2 p.m., with doors to The Fortress opening at 3:45 p.m. Fans without tickets are encouraged to remain at Toshiba Plaza for a watch party outside. Please note that fans will be required to follow the T-Mobile Arena bag policy on Toshiba Plaza, and no coolers, outside food or drinks, or lawn chairs are permitted.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes 5, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-2, to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at Lenovo Center. Pavel Dorofeyev netted two goals, including a power-play goal in the first frame. Jack Eichel registered a multi-assist night, picking up helpers on both of Dorofeyev’s goals. On the other end, Andrei Svechnikov found the back of the net twice, while Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored the other two goals for Carolina to take the 4-2 win in Game 5.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 29 points (10G, 19A)

Jack Eichel – 22 points (2G, 20A)

Brett Howden – 18 points (14G, 4A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (6G, 12A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 16 points (12G, 4A)

CAR PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Taylor Hall – 18 points (6G, 12A)

Jackson Blake – 18 points (6G, 12A)

Nikolaj Ehlers – 17 points (7G, 10A)

Logan Stankoven – 15 points (11G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

5 – Pavel Dorofeyev netted his fifth power-play goal of the playoffs on Thursday, the most in the league this postseason.

20 – Jack Eichel has recorded 20 assists in this playoff run, matching his record in 2023 and becoming the seventh player in NHL history to register multiple 20-assist postseasons.

58 – Shea Theodore leads the league with 58 blocked shots in the playoffs.

76 – The Golden Knights have scored 76 goals, the most by any team this postseason.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stay Alive: On Saturday, Mitch Marner said the team must elevate its play in Game 6, especially on the defensive side of the puck. To extend the series, the Golden Knights need a complete 60-minute effort, strong attention to detail, and a disciplined game from start to finish.

Finish Chances: According to NHL Edge, the Golden Knights lead the league with 171 high-danger shots on goal. To capitalize on these opportunities, the team must continue generating traffic in front of the net, creating second chances, opening shooting lanes, and converting on these quality opportunities.