Golden Knights Announce Season X Theme Knights

Vegas to celebrate 10th NHL season with Anniversary Knights, Theme Knights, Collaboration Knights & Special Ticket Offers

Season X Theme Knights Twitter
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 29, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 29, a full slate of Season X Theme Knights and initiatives that will celebrate the franchise's 10th anniversary. The year-long campaign will honor the team's remarkable journey and deep roots in the community through special Theme Knights including the addition of Anniversary Knights at T-Mobile Arena, unique fan experiences, community-driven programs and more.

As part of the Season X celebration, the Golden Knights will host five curated Anniversary Knights throughout the season that highlight the first decade of the team's history. Each game will pay tribute to a defining era of the franchise, celebrating moments, milestones and memories that shaped the Golden Knights first 10 seasons. Fans can expect odes to each era of VGK history throughout the game's entertainment and in-game experience.

"Every chapter of our first decade has been shaped by unforgettable moments and the incredible support of our fans," said Bryan Harper, Chief Marketing Officer of the Vegas Golden Knights. "As we celebrate Season X, we wanted to create a series of game nights that honors the defining eras of our journey, from our inaugural season to our Stanley Cup championship and where we are today. Each Anniversary Knight allows fans to relive those memories while creating new ones together as we celebrate this milestone season."

Season X for the Vegas Golden Knights has officially arrived

Anniversary Knights

Welcome to Impossible Knight: Celebrating Season I – Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Vegas Born Knight: Celebrating Seasons II-V – Wednesday, Dec. 16 vs. San Jose Sharks

Misfits to Champions Knight: Celebrating Season VI – Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Calgary Flames

The Golden Age Knight: Celebrating Seasons VII-IX – Monday, March 15 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Fan Appreciation Knight: Celebrating Season X – Saturday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Golden Knights will host 14 Theme Knights this season, focusing on the celebration of the people and communities that make Vegas special. Each game will celebrate the groups and causes that weave the city together. Select games will also feature specialty jersey auctions, ticket packages or both.

Theme Knights

Opening Knight presented by Naqvi Injury Law – Tuesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

9th Island Knight – Friday, Oct. 2 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Filipino Heritage Knight – Thursday, Oct. 15 vs. Calgary Flames

Noche de Los VGK – Tuesday, Oct. 27 vs. Ottawa Senators 

Nevada Day presented by Travel Nevada – Friday, Oct. 30 vs. New Jersey Devils

Military Appreciation Knight presented by True Vet Solutions – Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. Utah Mammoth

Hockey Fights Cancer Knight presented by Optum Cancer Centers, Las Vegas – Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Nashville Predators

Kids Day presented by Fletcher Jones Imports – Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Montreal Canadiens

First Responders Knights:

-Law Enforcement presented by Martin-Harris Construction – Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Colorado Avalanche

-Firefighters – Thursday, Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

-Healthcare Heroes – Saturday, Jan. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken

Mental Health Knight – Wednesday, Jan. 20 – Edmonton Oilers

Black History Month Knight – Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. Florida Panthers

St. Patrick’s Day – Wednesday, March 17 vs. Seattle Kraken

Women’s History Month Knight – Wednesday, March 31 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network – Tuesday, April 6 vs. St. Louis Blues

Additional details regarding activations surrounding each Theme Knight will be announced in advance of the games.

The Golden Knights are proud to introduce a series of special ticket offers throughout Season X, with each thoughtfully curated game-day experience paired with a specialty, limited-edition item. Groups interested in securing premium hospitality rentals or blocks of tickets for 10 or more guests can do so beginning Tuesday, Aug. 4, by calling a Golden Knights ticketing expert at (702) 645-4259. Fans can purchase tickets to any special event during the single game ticket on-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Special Ticket Offers

Educator Appreciation Ticket Offer – Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. San Jose Sharks

Emo Ticket Offer – Tuesday, Oct. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Country Ticket Offer – Thursday, Dec. 3 vs. Utah Mammoth

Holiday Ticket Offer – Monday, Dec. 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

AFC Bournemouth Ticket Offer – Monday, Feb. 15 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Hello Kitty Ticket Offer – Tuesday, March 9 vs. San Jose Sharks

UNLV Ticket Offer – Friday, April 2 vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Golden Knights are excited to introduce Collaboration Knights, where the club will partner with fellow teams, leagues and marquee sporting events that help make Las Vegas one of the world's premier sports destinations. The new themed game nights celebrate the city's ever-growing sports community and the connections that bring fans together.

Collaboration Knights

Vegas Golden Knights x Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Dallas Stars

Vegas Golden Knights x PWHL Las Vegas – Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Vegas Golden Knights x CFP (College Football Playoff) – Friday, Jan. 22 vs. Boston Bruins

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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