Golden Knights Announce Season X Theme Knights

Anniversary Knights
Welcome to Impossible Knight: Celebrating Season I – Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Vegas Born Knight: Celebrating Seasons II-V – Wednesday, Dec. 16 vs. San Jose Sharks
Misfits to Champions Knight: Celebrating Season VI – Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Calgary Flames
The Golden Age Knight: Celebrating Seasons VII-IX – Monday, March 15 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Fan Appreciation Knight: Celebrating Season X – Saturday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings
The Golden Knights will host 14 Theme Knights this season, focusing on the celebration of the people and communities that make Vegas special. Each game will celebrate the groups and causes that weave the city together. Select games will also feature specialty jersey auctions, ticket packages or both.
Theme Knights
Opening Knight presented by Naqvi Injury Law – Tuesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
9th Island Knight – Friday, Oct. 2 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Filipino Heritage Knight – Thursday, Oct. 15 vs. Calgary Flames
Noche de Los VGK – Tuesday, Oct. 27 vs. Ottawa Senators
Nevada Day presented by Travel Nevada – Friday, Oct. 30 vs. New Jersey Devils
Military Appreciation Knight presented by True Vet Solutions – Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. Utah Mammoth
Hockey Fights Cancer Knight presented by Optum Cancer Centers, Las Vegas – Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Nashville Predators
Kids Day presented by Fletcher Jones Imports – Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Montreal Canadiens
First Responders Knights:
-Law Enforcement presented by Martin-Harris Construction – Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Colorado Avalanche
-Firefighters – Thursday, Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota Wild
-Healthcare Heroes – Saturday, Jan. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken
Mental Health Knight – Wednesday, Jan. 20 – Edmonton Oilers
Black History Month Knight – Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. Florida Panthers
St. Patrick’s Day – Wednesday, March 17 vs. Seattle Kraken
Women’s History Month Knight – Wednesday, March 31 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network – Tuesday, April 6 vs. St. Louis Blues
Additional details regarding activations surrounding each Theme Knight will be announced in advance of the games.
The Golden Knights are proud to introduce a series of special ticket offers throughout Season X, with each thoughtfully curated game-day experience paired with a specialty, limited-edition item. Groups interested in securing premium hospitality rentals or blocks of tickets for 10 or more guests can do so beginning Tuesday, Aug. 4, by calling a Golden Knights ticketing expert at (702) 645-4259. Fans can purchase tickets to any special event during the single game ticket on-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Special Ticket Offers
Educator Appreciation Ticket Offer – Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. San Jose Sharks
Emo Ticket Offer – Tuesday, Oct. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Country Ticket Offer – Thursday, Dec. 3 vs. Utah Mammoth
Holiday Ticket Offer – Monday, Dec. 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
AFC Bournemouth Ticket Offer – Monday, Feb. 15 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Hello Kitty Ticket Offer – Tuesday, March 9 vs. San Jose Sharks
UNLV Ticket Offer – Friday, April 2 vs. Edmonton Oilers
The Golden Knights are excited to introduce Collaboration Knights, where the club will partner with fellow teams, leagues and marquee sporting events that help make Las Vegas one of the world's premier sports destinations. The new themed game nights celebrate the city's ever-growing sports community and the connections that bring fans together.
Collaboration Knights
Vegas Golden Knights x Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights x PWHL Las Vegas – Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Vegas Golden Knights x CFP (College Football Playoff) – Friday, Jan. 22 vs. Boston Bruins
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.