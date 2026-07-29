Golden Knights Announce Season X Theme Knights

VEGAS (July 29, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 29, a full slate of Season X Theme Knights and initiatives that will celebrate the franchise's 10th anniversary. The year-long campaign will honor the team's remarkable journey and deep roots in the community through special Theme Knights including the addition of Anniversary Knights at T-Mobile Arena, unique fan experiences, community-driven programs and more.

As part of the Season X celebration, the Golden Knights will host five curated Anniversary Knights throughout the season that highlight the first decade of the team's history. Each game will pay tribute to a defining era of the franchise, celebrating moments, milestones and memories that shaped the Golden Knights first 10 seasons. Fans can expect odes to each era of VGK history throughout the game's entertainment and in-game experience.

"Every chapter of our first decade has been shaped by unforgettable moments and the incredible support of our fans," said Bryan Harper, Chief Marketing Officer of the Vegas Golden Knights. "As we celebrate Season X, we wanted to create a series of game nights that honors the defining eras of our journey, from our inaugural season to our Stanley Cup championship and where we are today. Each Anniversary Knight allows fans to relive those memories while creating new ones together as we celebrate this milestone season."