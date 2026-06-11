Morning Skate Report: June 11, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights look to regain the series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at Lenovo Center, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4 p.m. PT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights own a 7-3 record on the road this postseason.

Brett Howden tallied his 14th goal of the playoffs Tuesday, setting a new Vegas franchise record for goals in a single postseason.

Shea Theodore leads all defensemen in the NHL for points this postseason with 17 (6G, 11A).

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to four games, with eight points through that stretch (3G, 5A).

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, June 11, at T-Mobile Arena. Thursday’s party begins at 4:00 p.m. PT, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes. Giveaways for all fans include rally towels and more. Retail and concession stands will feature new Stanley Cup Final merchandise and Watch Party beverage specials. Tickets for the official VGK watch party are $5, with proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Free parking for the event is available at the New York, New York parking garage for anyone with a Nevada license. Tickets and more information are available here.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes 5, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6 Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, 5-3, to the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena. Carolina built a 3-1 lead through the first period, with Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, and Jordan Staal scoring for the Hurricanes, including a Staal power-play tally, while Mark Stone got Vegas on the board with a breakaway conversion off a Shea Theodore feed. The Golden Knights stormed back to tie it in the second period on goals from William Karlsson and Brett Howden, but Staal's second of the night in the final frame gave Carolina the lead for good before Nikolaj Ehlers sealed it with a late empty-netter.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 29 points (10G, 19A)

Jack Eichel – 20 points (2G, 18A)

Brett Howden – 18 points (14G, 4A)

Shea Theodore – 17 points (6G, 11A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (10G, 4A)

Ivan Barbashev – 14 points (6G, 8A)

CAR PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Taylor Hall – 18 points (6G, 12A)

Jackson Blake – 18 points (6G, 12A)

Logan Stankoven – 15 points (11G, 4A)

Nikolaj Ehlers – 14 points (7G, 7A)

Jordan Staal – 11 points (7G, 4A)

Sebastian Aho – 11 points (4G, 7A)

BY THE NUMBERS

7 – Mark Stone’s seven career Stanley Cup Final goals mark the sixth-most among any active player in the NHL.

8 – Mitch Marner became just the fifth player in NHL history to collect eight points (3G, 5A) through his first four career Stanley Cup Final games.

34 – William Karlsson recorded his 34th playoff goal with Vegas, two shy for second on the club’s all-time list.

43 – Stone ranks fifth in the NHL in postseason goals since joining the Golden Knights with 43.

82 – Shea Theodore has registered the fourth-most playoff points among all defensemen since the 2017-18 with 82 in that span (21G, 61A).

KEYS TO THE GAME

Road Warriors: The Golden Knights have thrived on the road this postseason, going 7-3 as the visitor and drawing energy from the road environment. Staying locked in as a group, feeding off the hostile crowd, and narrowing their focus will be critical in Game 5.

Neutralize the Forecheck: Carolina is relentless at pressuring pucks down low and disrupting breakouts before Vegas can get going. Winning board battles, making clean exits and keeping the Hurricanes from gaining sustained momentum in the offensive zone will be essential to controlling the flow of play.