Morning Skate Report: Dec. 3, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-3) are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers (13-9-2) for the second time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game for the team's annual Toy Drive on Toshiba Plaza. Fans who donate will receive an exclusive Golden Knights poster.

The Golden Knights have a record of 5-5-1 against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

Jack Eichel is second in the NHL in assists with 28.

The Golden Knights have a 6-1-1 record against teams in the Pacific Division in the 2024-25 season.

Vegas is 1-0-0 in games after getting shut out so far this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Two games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Five points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

Bruce Cassidy – Seven games away from having the most wins all-time as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Noah Hanifin – Two points away from 300 career points

Bruce Cassidy – Two games away from 700 career games coached

Tanner Pearson – Five points away from 300 career points

Victor Olofsson – Seven goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 36 points (8G, 28A)

Ivan Barbashev – 27 points (12G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 18 points (8G, 10A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (1G, 17A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 17 points (12G, 5A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 15 points (2G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Utah Hockey Club, 6-0, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. It was the final matchup between Vegas and Utah this season.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 at Rogers Place in their first matchup on Nov. 6. Eichel started the scoring in the first period, but Vegas fell behind, 2-1, in the second. A two-goal effort in the third period from Noah Hanifin put the Golden Knights back in the lead, and Mark Stone capped off the win with an empty net insurance goal for the 4-2 win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Going into Tuesday’s game, Edmonton is on a three-game win streak and their final game of a three-game road trip. Despite their 5-6-1 record at Rogers Place, the Oilers see more success on the road, with an 8-3-1 record with away games. Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 32 points (17G, 15A), followed closely by Connor McDavid with 31 points (12G, 19A). Evan Bouchard leads the Edmonton blue line with 18 points (6G, 12A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 15-7-3, 33 points

Los Angeles Kings – 14-8-3, 31 points

Vancouver Canucks – 13-7-3, 29 points

Edmonton Oilers – 13-9-2, 28 points

Calgary Flames – 12-9-4, 28 points

Anaheim Ducks – 10-10-3, 23 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-13-1, 23 points

San Jose Sharks – 9-13-5, 23 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 328th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 14-12-3 all-time record against Edmonton

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-3-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Execution is Everything: The Golden Knights tend to come back from behind and find gritty ways to win, but on Saturday, they found themselves in a six-goal deficit they couldn’t come back from. Alex Pietrangelo noted after Saturday’s game that the team must start better, and Bruce Cassidy said the team had to find ways to execute early on to win games.

Mindset Matters: Monday was the team’s first full practice after a lengthy road trip and a difficult set of back-to-back games. Tomas Hertl emphasized how important it was for them to settle and get back to a routine, and Alex Pietrangelo added that the team showed up to a difficult practice with the right mindset for the upcoming stretch of games. The normalcy of a hard practice could be exactly what the Golden Knights needed to get them energized for Tuesday’s game at home.