Vegas Golden Knights Announce Holiday Knights of Giving Initiatives

VEGAS (December 2, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, December 2, preliminary plans for their Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives in support of the Las Vegas community during the holiday season. Expanding on previous years’ 12 Knights of Giving, the team will spread holiday cheer and give back to Southern Nevada in various ways throughout December.

Holiday Knights of Giving will begin with the team’s annual toy drive and continue throughout the month of December with a variety of team and player initiatives.

The toy drive will take place at the Tuesday, December 3 game against the Edmonton Oilers. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to be collected by significant others from the team and coaching staff on Toshiba Plaza until the start of the first period. Donation bins will also be available at City National Arena and America First Center, and all donations will benefit Clark County Foster Care.

A partial list of the team’s Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives is below (subject to change):

Toy drive benefitting Clark County Foster Care

CCSD Ball Hockey Blacktop ribbon cutting

KABOOM! Playground Design Day

“Warm the Soles” shoe donation at Fong Elementary School, partnering with America First Credit Union

Adams Place children hosted at City National Arena practice by Keegan Kolesar

Pawlidays pet adoption event hosted by Zach Whitecloud with VGK covering adoption fees

with VGK covering adoption fees Adopt A Family for the holidays through HELP of Southern Nevada

Prepare and provide 200 homeless care kits to Care Complex

Food distribution event with Three Square

Player and staff visits to hospitals and Cure 4 The Kids

Surprise and delights for holiday grocery shoppers

Dates and specific details on media coverage of several of the Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives will be shared in separate communications.

