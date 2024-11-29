VGK to Host Toy Drive on Toshiba Plaza on Tuesday, December 3

VEGAS (November 29, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 29, that the organization will host its annual toy drive on Toshiba Plaza on Tuesday, December 3 before the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop between Vegas and Edmonton is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in a game presented by AWS. Tickets are available for the Pacific Division rivalry here.

Fans are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to Tuesday’s toy drive beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect items until the start of the first period. Fans who donate items on Tuesday will receive a special poster, while supplies last.

All donations to the toy drive will benefit Clark County Foster Care. Donation bins will also be available at City National Arena and America First Center in Henderson.

