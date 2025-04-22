Morning Skate Report: April 22, 2025

The Golden Knights aim to extend their lead over the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the First Round

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their pursuit for the Stanley Cup as they face-off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Streaming: KnightTime+
TV National: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
With their win on Sunday, the Golden Knights improved to 11-6-0 in Game 1 of any series, boasting a .647 winning percentage which marks the highest winning percentage among all franchises in NHL history.

The Golden Knights hold the third-longest streak in NHL history with 39 straight playoff games won when three or more goals are scored.

The Golden Knights hold a 10-4-2 record in Game 2 of all postseason series since the 2017-18 season.

Vegas has yet to record a loss in the second game of an opening Stanley Cup Playoffs series, owning a 6-0-0 record.

FAN ACTIVATIONS
SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, in Game 1 of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl gave Vegas a 1-0 lead with a top shelf shot with 4:38 remaining in the opening frame before Matt Boldy evened the scored two minutes later. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first postseason goal of his career and the only goal of the second period, five seconds into the Golden Knights’ first power play of the game. Brett Howden tallied his first goal early in the final frame. Boldy found the back of the net to bring the Wild within one, but Howden potted the empty-net goal with .1 seconds left to secure the 4-2 Golden Knights Victory. Adin Hill stopped 18-of-20 shots in his 13th postseason victory.

The Vegas Golden Knights opened the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas leads the series, 1-0.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS
Brett Howden – 2 points (2G, 0A)
Tomas Hertl – 2 points (1G, 1A)
Pavel Dorofeyev – 1 point (1G, 0A)
Alex Pietrangelo – 1 point (0G, 1A)
Brandon Saad – 1 point (0G, 1A)
Shea Theodore – 1 point (0G, 1A)
Noah Hanifin – 1 point (0G, 1A)
Nicolas Roy – 1 point (0G, 1A)

MINNESOTA SCORING LEADERS
Matt Boldy – 2 points (2G, 0A)
Kirill Kaprizov – 2 points (0G, 2A)
Ryan Hartman – 1 point (0G, 1A)

BY THE NUMBERS
8 – Eight different Golden Knights players tallied a point in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild.

17 – The Golden Knights hold 17 players on the roster who have won the Stanley Cup, including three players who have won twice. The 17 players have 20 Stanley Cups won among them, the most of any team in the playoffs this year.

25 – The Golden Knights blocked 25 shots in Game 1. That is the highest total in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far this season.

48 – Shea Theodore recorded his 48th career playoff assist in Game 1, tying Reilly Smith for most in franchise history.

100 – The Golden Knights converted on both power plays on Sunday’s win over the Wild to start their postseason power play percentage at 100%. Vegas also owns a 100% penalty kill percentage, making them the only team this postseason with perfect percentages in both categories.

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild (Vegas leads, 1-0)
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (Los Angeles leads, 1-0)
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues (Winnipeg leads, 2-0)
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche (Series tied, 1-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens (Washington leads, 1-0)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils (Carolina leads, 1-0)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Toronto leads, 1-0)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (Series tied, 0-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME
Electric Feel: The Golden Knights are coming off their best regular season home record in franchise history at 29-9-3. The success on the ice allows fans off the ice to bring the energy into The Fortress. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated the players feed off the energy the fans bring to games, especially during playoffs, to keep them excited and motivated.

Level Up: Brandon Saad said that even though the team felt as if they didn’t play their best game in Game 1 on Sunday, they will strive to improve and keep building game by game. The team wants to play their caliber of hockey that can wear teams down throughout the postseason to succeed and advance forward.

