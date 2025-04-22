Morning Skate Report: April 22, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their pursuit for the Stanley Cup as they face-off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

With their win on Sunday, the Golden Knights improved to 11-6-0 in Game 1 of any series, boasting a .647 winning percentage which marks the highest winning percentage among all franchises in NHL history.

The Golden Knights hold the third-longest streak in NHL history with 39 straight playoff games won when three or more goals are scored.

The Golden Knights hold a 10-4-2 record in Game 2 of all postseason series since the 2017-18 season.

Vegas has yet to record a loss in the second game of an opening Stanley Cup Playoffs series, owning a 6-0-0 record.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

All fans at Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by T-Mobile. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, in Game 1 of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl gave Vegas a 1-0 lead with a top shelf shot with 4:38 remaining in the opening frame before Matt Boldy evened the scored two minutes later. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first postseason goal of his career and the only goal of the second period, five seconds into the Golden Knights’ first power play of the game. Brett Howden tallied his first goal early in the final frame. Boldy found the back of the net to bring the Wild within one, but Howden potted the empty-net goal with .1 seconds left to secure the 4-2 Golden Knights Victory. Adin Hill stopped 18-of-20 shots in his 13th postseason victory.