VGK Introduce 'All In For The Realm' Offer on KnightTime+

Fans in team's television territory can stream First Round games for just $19.99

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (April 17, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 17, a new subscription offering on KnightTime+, the official streaming service of the team, that will give fans access to each game in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. “All In For The Realm” gives fans access to the entire series against the Minnesota Wild and all other KnightTime+ content for just $19.99.

All In For The Realm is available exclusively online at knighttimeplus.com. Subscribers can access KnightTime+ on their smartphone, tablet, computer, and internet-enabled television by downloading the KnightTime+ application on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Roku and Vizio. All In For The Realm can only be purchased on the website; it is not available to purchase through the apps but subscribers may use the apps to access their subscription and watch content.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports launched KnightTime+ in partnership with ViewLift in 2023. The streaming service carries all Scripps Sports broadcasts of the Golden Knights throughout the team’s television territory, pregame shows for all games (including those televised nationally), plus additional content including The VGK Way, Knight Life, Knight Time at Noon and exclusive content.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

