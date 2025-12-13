Morning Skate Report: Dec. 13, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-9) close out their five-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-12-6) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Mark Stone has 24 points (6G, 18A) in 14 games this season and is the only NHL player with at least one point in every appearance.

Jack Eichel leads the league in multi-point road games (9) and has recorded two points in each of the four games on this trip (1G, 7A).

Ivan Barbashev has points in four of the last five games (3G, 2A).

The Golden Knights are on a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Nine points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

Jack Eichel – Four assists away from 400 career assists

Shea Theodore – Six games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 40 points (12G, 28A)

Mitch Marner – 29 points (6G, 23A)

Ivan Barbashev – 25 points (11G, 14A)

Mark Stone – 24 points (6G, 18A)

Tomas Hertl – 22 points (13G, 9A)

BY THE NUMBERS

11 – Braeden Bowman’s 11 points (5G, 6A) are tied for the second most among all NHL rookies since his debut on Nov. 11.

24 – Mark Stone recorded his 24th game-winning goal with the Golden Knights on Thursday and ranks third all time for the franchise.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights have earned seven out of eight points during this Metropolitan Division road trip after knocking off the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in overtime on Thursday. Mark Stone scored two goals, first in the second period on the power play before sealing the win with just over two minutes remaining in overtime. Jack Eichel recorded helpers on each of Stone's goals to extend his multi-point streak to four games. Zach Whitecloud notched his first goal of the season in the opening frame as Ivan Barbashev and Braeden Bowman collected assists on the play. Trevor Zegras and Noah Juulsen found the net for Philadelphia, but Akira Schmid stood tall for Vegas, saving 17-of-19 shots.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights split their two meetings with the Blue Jackets during the 2024-25 season. Vegas first hosted Columbus on Jan. 30 at T-Mobile Arena and fell, 2-1, in overtime. Tomas Hertl scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights, extending his point streak to 11 games, the second longest in franchise history. The two teams met again on March 13 at Nationwide Arena, where the Golden Knights responded with a 4-0 shutout win. Vegas was boosted by goals from Brandon Saad, Pavel Dorofeyev and Alex Pietrangelo, and a two-assist outing from Hertl. Goaltender Adin Hill stopped all 27 shots he saw on his way to his fourth shutout of the season and 11th of his career.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit in last place of the Metropolitan Division with a 13-12-6 record and 32 points through 31 games this season. They enter Saturday on a four-game slide after winning their first two games to open December and hold the Eastern Conference’s worst goal-differential (-15). Columbus is led offensively by Zach Werenski, whose 32 points (9G, 23A) is second in the NHL among all defensemen. Kirill Marchenko follows Werenski with 26 points (10G, 16A), and Dmitri Voronkov with 22 points (12G, 10A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 15-6-9, 39 points

Anaheim Ducks – 19-11-1, 39 points

Los Angeles Kings – 14-8-8, 36 points

Edmonton Oilers – 14-11-6, 34 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-14-3, 33 points

Seattle Kraken – 12-11-6, 30 points

Calgary Flames – 12-16-4, 28 points

Vancouver Canucks – 11-17-3, 25 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 377th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 8-6-1 all-time record against the Blue Jackets

- Give the Golden Knights nine of a possible 10 points thus far on the road trip

KEYS TO THE GAME

Depth Scoring: Four of the Golden Knights’ last five games have been decided by a single goal, highlighting the importance of contributions throughout the lineup. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy emphasized that secondary scoring is often the different in tight matchups like these. “If you’re going to win these games and turn one-goal games into overtime wins, you’re going to need some [secondary scoring],” Cassidy said.

Manage the Middle: Columbus generates much of its offense off the rush and through quick plays between the dots, making control of the middle of the ice a priority for Vegas. Clean puck management between the blue lines and strong gap control will be key for the Golden Knights in limiting transition chances, clogging seams and forcing Columbus to play an uncomfortable brand of hockey.