VGK Announce Activations for First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (April 18, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 18, activations for the team’s first-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as fans are encouraged to Rise For The Realm. The Pacific Division champion Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series that opens on Sunday, April 20 at T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of tickets for the games at T-Mobile Arena are available here.

Rise For The Realm

The team’s Stanley Cup Playoffs theme – For The Realm – builds on the concept of The Realm that was introduced during the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship run. The Realm encompasses all VGK supporters – whoever and wherever they may be – and is a mystical, magical place where odds are defied and dreams are achieved. Rise For The Realm is the First Round call to action as this year’s pursuit begins.

Fans across the Realm are encouraged to wear gold and rise up from their seats to cheer on the team during round one, while both the team on the ice and the VGK business staff will look to elevate to meet the challenges and excitement of the playoff journey ahead.

Home game activations

All fans at home games at T-Mobile Arena will receive exclusive gold battle towels designed for each game and featuring the Rise For The Realm theme.

Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

Morning skates and practices

The Vegas Golden Knights will host a practice (11 a.m. PT Saturday) and morning skate (11 a.m. PT Sunday) this weekend at City National Arena and invite fans to attend and Rise For The Realm. Beginning at 10 a.m. each day there will be a DJ and inflatable shooting cage in front of the building, as well as coloring pages and poster materials in the lobby. The team will have giveaways and each day fans will have the opportunity to enter to win two tickets to Sunday’s Game 1.

All Vegas Golden Knights morning skates and team practices at City National Arena are free and open to the public. Schedules are subject to change, and fans are encouraged to follow the team on X (@GoldenKnights) for updates. Fans should note that there are no player autograph opportunities at practices during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Road game watch parties

The Vegas Golden Knights will host official team watch parties at locations in Las Vegas for each playoff road game. Official team watch parties will feature DJs, giveaways, raffle prizes and appearances from the VGK Cast.

The locations of upcoming watch parties will be announced prior to each road game.

Game entertainment

Home games at T-Mobile Arena will feature an all-new pregame show. Integrating on-ice live action, video, a light show and ice projections, the award-winning pregame show is part of what makes the game presentation at Vegas Golden Knights games recognized among the best in all of professional sports.

Concessions

T-Mobile Arena concessions stands will introduce new products including a “Hockey in Paradise” featured cocktail that includes Mount Gay Rum and a tiki punch, served in a light-up souvenir cup. A Golden Knight bacon and cheddar burger and nachos served in a souvenir goalie mask are among the other new offerings.

New merchandise

Vegas Golden Knights team stores – including The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena – have introduced new 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise, plus exclusive new products for fans to show their support of the team. These include new Pacific Division Champions gear, Fanatics “Playoff Hockey” styles, For The Realm merchandise and women’s designs from Wild Collective.

Team retail locations can be found here, and fans can visit VegasTeamStore.com.

Official VGK Mobile App

Fans are encouraged to download the new Official VGK Mobile App for the latest news and updates on the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. All fans with the app will have the opportunity to enter to win tickets to select playoff home games, beginning with Sunday’s Game 1.

NHL Bracket Challenge

Fans can predict the team’s path to the Stanley Cup in the NHL Bracket Challenge. The winner of the Vegas Golden Knights Bracket Challenge will receive a team jersey.

Television Broadcasts

All seven games will be broadcast throughout the Golden Knights television territory on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+. Affiliates include Vegas 34 (Las Vegas), NSN (Reno), Arizona 61 (Phoenix), Arizona 58 (Tucson), Boise 6 (Boise) and MTN (Montana). Pregame shows begin 30 minutes before gametime and coverage continues with a live postgame show.

Beyond the Golden Knights television territory, fans can watch the series on ESPN or TBS (U.S.) and Sportsnet or TVA (Canada).

KnightTime+

Fans in the team’s television territory can stream every game broadcast on KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming service. New subscribers can access the First Round for just $19.99 through the All In For The Realm offer announced Thursday.

Radio Broadcasts

Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

Podcasts, Streaming & Radio Shows

The VGK Today podcast returns to a daily format throughout the playoffs, featuring team broadcasters providing unique insight into the series. VGK Today is available wherever fans listen to podcasts.

Knight Time at Noon will also broadcast throughout the playoffs at its usual Monday 12 p.m. PT timeslot on FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) and streaming on the team’s digital channels.

The VGK Insider Show airs each weekday on FOX Sports Las Vegas from 4 to 6 p.m. PT, featuring co-hosts Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis.

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

Game Date Time (PT) Site

1 Sunday, April 20 7 p.m. T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Presented by GHOST Energy

2 Tuesday, April 22 8 p.m. T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Presented T-Mobile

3 Thursday, April 24 6 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Official Watch Party (location TBA)

4 Saturday, April 26 1 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Official Watch Party (location TBA)

5* Tuesday, April 29 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Presented by Zoox

6* Thursday, May 1 TBD Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

7* Saturday, May 3 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

* if necessary

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.