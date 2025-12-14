McNabb's Game Winner Seals 3-2 Win Over Blue Jackets

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-9) completed a third period comeback to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-13-6), 3-2, on Saturday at Nationwide Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Columbus took the game’s first lead just over seven minutes in as Charlie Coyle scored. Pavel Dorofeyev evened the score less than a minute into the middle frame with a power-play one-timer, assisted by Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel. Yegor Chinakhov scored early in the third to restore the Blue Jackets’ one-goal advantage. The Golden Knights fired back when Ben Hutton netted the equalizer just over a minute later, with Kaedan Korczak picking up the assist and Marner earning his second of the night. With just under seven minutes left, Brayden McNabb gave Vegas their first lead, going short side from a sharp angle for the game-winner and his first goal of the season. Marner registered his third assist of the night, and Shea Theodore added a helper as well. The Golden Knights killed a double minor penalty as time expired, and Carter Hart saved 26-of-28 shots for a .929 save percentage in the 3-2 win.

TOP PREFORMERS

Mitch Marner: Marner added assists on all three of Vegas’ goals and recorded six assists during the team’s five-game road trip.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb notched his first goal of the season, delivering the game-winning tally in the third period.

Carter Hart: Hart saved 26 of Columbus’ 28 shots, earning his third win in four starts with Vegas (3-0-1) and extending his point streak to four games.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Pavel Dorofeyev moved back into a tie for second in the NHL in power-play goals (8).

The Golden Knights hold the best record in the league in December at 5-0-1.

Ben Hutton tied Shea Theodore for the most goals by a Vegas defenseman this season (4).

Vegas earned nine out of a possible 10 points on their five-game trip out east.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return home for a single-game stop as they take on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday for the second time in two weeks. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on TNT, stream on HBO MAX, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.