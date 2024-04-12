Morning Skate Report: April 12, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-8) will begin their final homestand of the regular season against the Minnesota Wild (37-32-9) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

The Golden Knights can clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in either of the following scenarios:

- The Golden Knights defeat the Minnesota Wild in regulation and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion.

- The Golden Knights defeat the Minnesota Wild in overtime or shootout and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in regulation.

Friday’s game is the third and final meeting this season between Vegas and Minnesota. The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 record against the Wild this season.

Vegas is 6-3-1 in its last 10 outings, while Minnesota is 4-5-1.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK

All fans in attendance at Friday's game will receive a set of Upper Deck trading cards and a rally towel presented by WOW Carwash. VGK Authentics will have new specialty items available on the concourse. Click here for the full Fan Appreciation Week schedule.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – two goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

William Karlsson – two games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb - two games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – one point away from 100 career points

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Anthony Mantha – five points away from 300 career points

Alec Martinez – six assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 67 points (41G, 26A)

Jack Eichel – 63 points (29G, 34A)

William Karlsson – 56 points (27G, 29A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Chandler Stephenson – 47 points (16G, 31A)

Ivan Barbashev – 44 points (18G, 26A)

Noah Hanifin – 44 points (13G, 31A)

Anthony Mantha – 43 points (23G, 20A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. Keegan Kolesar scored the only goal for Vegas in the team's final road game of the regular season.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 record against the Wild this season. The first matchup on Feb. 12 at T-Mobile Arena saw Minnesota skate away with a 5-3 win. Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, and Mark Stone all scored in the loss. On March 12, the Golden Knights secured a 2-1 overtime win over the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. After a scoreless opening period, Kirill Kaprizov scored on the power play to put the Wild up, 1-0. Amadio responded in the third period to tie the game for Vegas before Marchessault potted the overtime winner.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Wild were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in four years after a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The club holds a 37-32-9 record with 83 points. Prior to the loss against the Avalanche, Minnesota was defeated by the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2. Kirill Kaprizov leads the club in points with 90 (42G, 48A). Matt Boldy is second in points with 63 (37G, 36A).

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 310th win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Wild to 12-12-1

- Improve their record for home games to 25-11-2

KEYS TO THE GAME

Forecheck: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy emphasized the importance of being better on the forecheck after Wednesday night’s loss in Edmonton. “That was the difference in the game,” Cassidy said. “They were miles ahead of us in that area.” Cassidy also noted that a strong forecheck is crucial to causing anxiety for the opponent.

Shots on goal: The Golden Knights had their season-low shot total on Wednesday night with 18. It’s important for Vegas put pressure on the opponent with quality shots on net.