Morning Skate Report: April 29, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV Local: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

VGK Today: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Soundcloud

NOTES

Jack Eichel has a three-game point streak as he's started the series with five points (2G, 3A).

FAN ACTIVATIONSFor Monday’s Game 4 presented by Ghost Energy, fans are encouraged to celebrate The Golden Age by wearing gold, and each fan at both games will receive a gold battle towel. The game will feature a brand-new game open as The Fire Returns to The Fortress along with special guests in the Wall of Distraction and additional new graphics and other elements. Morning skates and practices are always free and open to the public. Before both games on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, Revolt Tattoos will be on hand offering fans free VGK tattoos. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast.

PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Golden Knights:

Jack Eichel – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Brayden McNabb – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Stars:

Jason Robertson – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Miro Heiskanen – 4 points (1G, 3A)

Wyatt Johnston – 3 points (2G, 1A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Dallas Stars, 3-2 in overtime, in Game 3 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Wyatt Johnston scored twice including the game-winning goal late in overtime. Brayden McNabb and Jack Eichel scored in quick succession for the Golden Knights to tie the game in the second period after Dallas took a 2-0 lead. Despite the loss, Logan Thompson made 43 saves to match his career-high and the franchise record for most saves by a goaltender in Vegas postseason history.

SERIES AT A GLANCEGame 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 4: Monday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena | Tickets

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 at TBD at American Airlines Center

Game 6: Friday, May 3 at TBD at T-Mobile Arena | Tickets

Game 7: Sunday, May 5 at TBD at American Airlines Center

*If necessary

AROUND THE NHLVegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars (Golden Knights lead, 2-1)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (Avalanche lead, 3-1)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators (Canucks lead, 3-1)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings (Oilers lead, 3-1)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Panthers lead, 3-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins lead, 3-1)

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (Rangers win, 4-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (Hurricanes lead, 3-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Bounce Back: After a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Saturday, the Golden Knights need to shake off the result and focus on the game ahead of them and get a win at home in front their fans.

Mindset: Vegas was down two goals in the Saturday game but two quick goals allowed the team to get back into the game. The Golden Knights will look to maintain the mentality that they're never out of a game.

MORE VGK NEWS | SINGLE GAME TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | HOMEPAGE