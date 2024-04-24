Morning Skate Report: April 24, 2024

Golden Knights look for 2-0 series lead against Dallas Stars

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights look to continue their strong start to the postseason against the Dallas Stars Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. Vegas leads the series, 1-0. 

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV Local: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Streaming: KnightTime+
TV National: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460
VGK Today: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Soundcloud

NOTES
Vegas leads the series 1-0, after a 4-3 win over Dallas on Monday.

Jonathan Marchessault has a 12-game playoff point streak dating back to May 21, 2023, Game 2 of the 2023 Western Conference Final vs. Dallas.

WATCH PARTY
For Wednesday’s Game 2, Golden Knights fans will be able to view the game at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. PT, with pregame activations both in the arena and outside on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard. Game 2 starts at 6:30 p.m. PT. The evening will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes. Admission and parking are free.

PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS
Vegas Golden KnightsJack Eichel – two points (0G, 2A)
Noah Hanifin – two points (0G, 2A)
Tomas Hertl – one point (1G, 0A)

Dallas Stars:Jason Robertson – one point (1G, 0A)
Mason Marchment – one point (1G, 0A)
Jamie Benn – one point (1G, 0A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights took the series lead with a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday at American Airlines Center. Vegas jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first frame after goals from Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault. Dallas cut the lead to one before Tomas Hertl’s power-play goal extended the lead again. Less than a minute later, Dallas brought the game within one, 3-2. Vegas once again increased its lead to two goals with Brayden McNabb’s goal 1:06 into the second period. Halfway through the third period, Dallas cut Vegas’ lead to one, but Vegas hung on for the 4-3 win, giving them a 1-0 series lead.

Recap: Golden Knights at Stars 4.22.24

SERIES AT A GLANCEGame 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 
Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center (Scripps Sports, Vegas 34, KnightTime+, ESPN)
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena (Scripps Sports, Vegas 34, KnightTime+, TBS, truTV, MAX) | Tickets
Game 4: Monday, April 29, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)*
Game 6: Friday, May, May 3, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets*
*Game 7: Sunday, May 5, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)
*If necessary

AROUND THE NHLVegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars (Golden Knights lead, 1-0)
Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (Series tied, 1-1)
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators (Series tied, 1-1)
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings (Oilers lead, 1-0)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Panthers lead, 2-0)
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Series tied, 1-1)
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (Rangers lead, 2-0)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (Hurricanes lead, 2-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME
Special Teams: In Monday’s Game 1 against the Dallas Stars, Vegas converted on the power play twice and killed two penalties. The Golden Knights will look to continue being efficient on special teams as they head into Game 2.

Offense: During his postgame availability, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said, “The team needs to increase their offensive output going forward.” While Vegas still earned a win in Game 1 with just 15 shots on net, the Golden Knights will aim to up their volume in the offensive zone. 

MORE VGK NEWS | SINGLE GAME TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | HOMEPAGE

