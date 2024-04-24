Morning Skate Report: April 24, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights look to continue their strong start to the postseason against the Dallas Stars Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. Vegas leads the series, 1-0.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV Local: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas leads the series 1-0, after a 4-3 win over Dallas on Monday.

Jonathan Marchessault has a 12-game playoff point streak dating back to May 21, 2023, Game 2 of the 2023 Western Conference Final vs. Dallas.

WATCH PARTY

For Wednesday’s Game 2, Golden Knights fans will be able to view the game at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. PT, with pregame activations both in the arena and outside on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard. Game 2 starts at 6:30 p.m. PT. The evening will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes. Admission and parking are free.

PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Vegas Golden KnightsJack Eichel – two points (0G, 2A)

Noah Hanifin – two points (0G, 2A)

Tomas Hertl – one point (1G, 0A)

Dallas Stars:Jason Robertson – one point (1G, 0A)

Mason Marchment – one point (1G, 0A)

Jamie Benn – one point (1G, 0A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights took the series lead with a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday at American Airlines Center. Vegas jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first frame after goals from Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault. Dallas cut the lead to one before Tomas Hertl’s power-play goal extended the lead again. Less than a minute later, Dallas brought the game within one, 3-2. Vegas once again increased its lead to two goals with Brayden McNabb’s goal 1:06 into the second period. Halfway through the third period, Dallas cut Vegas’ lead to one, but Vegas hung on for the 4-3 win, giving them a 1-0 series lead.