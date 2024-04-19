Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-1, in Final Regular Season Matchup

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8) dropped their last regular season, 4-1, to the Anaheim Ducks (27-50-5) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Anaheim Ducks found the back of the net 4:25 into the middle frame on a power play to grab the 1-0 lead after a scoreless first period. The Golden Knights answered with the their own man-advantage goal with 1:13 left in the period as Jack Eichel slid one home. The Ducks tallied the two goals early in the third period to take the 3-1 lead. The Ducks posted the empty-netter with 14 seconds left for the 4-1 final.