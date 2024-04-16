Klutch Spirits Donates More Than $6K to VGK Foundation

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated Klutch Spirits’ commitment to the community at Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, as Klutch presented the VGK Foundation with a check for $6,250.

Klutch – an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks and Lee’s Family Forum – supports the Foundation through “Klutch Cares,” an initiative in which the company pledges $250 for every home power play goal by the VGK. Vegas entered its final three home games of the regular season with 25 home power play goals, for the $6,250 total donation.

Founder and President Anthony Quattrochi represented Klutch Spirits for the chck presentation to VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. All donations to the VGK Foundation go directly to support the Las Vegas Valley in the following pillars: Health & Wellness, Education & Youth Development, and Military & First Responders.