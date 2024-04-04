Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans and Schedule for Fan Appreciation Week

Giveaways and special events highlight nine-day celebration of VGK fans

TW date with no button
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 4, special plans to recognize and thank their fans as the 2023-24 regular season nears its conclusion with nine days of activations spanning Fan Appreciation Week.

Fan Appreciation Week will commence on Wednesday, April 10 with an official block party for that night’s game at UnCommons and a watch party at SG Bar. Fan Appreciation Week concludes with VGK’s annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event on Thursday, April 18, where the team hand-delivers their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance at that evening’s regular season finale. “Jerseys Off Our Backs” is presented by Circa Sports.

A schedule including additional details for Fan Appreciation Week is below and subject to change:

Wednesday, April 10

  • Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (5:30 p.m. PT); block party at UnCommons (6880 Helen Toland St.) and watch party at SG Bar (9580 W. Flamingo Rd.)
  • Featuring Chance and members of the VGK Cast
  • Special giveaways

Thursday, April 11

  • The Arsenal at City National Arena will celebrate “National Pet Day” with 50% off all VGK-9 or Maverick products, with each customer entered to win one of three photo opportunities with Maverick

Friday, April 12

  • Golden Knights host Minnesota at T-Mobile Arena (7 p.m. PT), presented by Upper Deck
  • All fans in attendance will receive a set of Upper Deck trading cards and a rally towel presented by WOW Carwash
  • VGK Authentics will have new specialty items available
  • Limited tickets are available including an exclusive VGK Golf Polo through the VGK Golf Knight package

Saturday, April 13

  • Chance’s Party Brunch at City National Arena from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT
  • Open practice at City National Arena tentatively scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT

Sunday, April 14

  • Golden Knights host Colorado at T-Mobile Arena (12:30 p.m. PT), presented by David Wilson’s Toyota of Las Vegas
  • All fans are encouraged to wear gold for the game and each will receive a gold T-shirt presented by A-1 Garage
  • One lucky fan will have a chance to win a Toyota vehicle in an intermission contest
  • VGK Authentics will have specialty items available including mystery jerseys
  • Limited tickets are available including an exclusive VGK-UNLV co-branded basketball jersey through the UNLV Knight package

Monday, April 15

  • Unveiling of LosVGK mural in the Las Vegas Arts District (details to be announced)
  • The Arsenal at City National Arena will offer 50% off for its desert red LosVGK T-shirt

Tuesday, April 16

  • Golden Knights host Chicago at T-Mobile Arena (7 p.m. PT), presented by City National Bank
  • All fans receive a complimentary bobblehead presented by City National Bank
  • VGK Authentics will have specialty items available including mystery pucks
  • One lucky fan will have a chance to win Cane’s for a year from Raising Cane’s

Wednesday, April 17

  • The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hosts a gas giveaway event at a Las Vegas Valley Smith’s location, giving away $20,000 worth of $50 gift cards (details to be announced)
  • Vegas Thrill hosts VGK Knight at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson

Thursday, April 18

  • Golden Knights host Anaheim at T-Mobile Arena for Fan Appreciation Knight (7 p.m. PT), presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association
  • All fans in attendance will receive a poker chip giveaway presented by Atomic Golf
  • “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event presented by Circa Sports, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance
  • Annual regular season awards ceremony following the game where three winners will each choose a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation
  • Giveaways and other surprises throughout the game
  • VGK Authentics will have specialty items available including mystery sticks and skates starting at just $200

In addition to the schedule of events, Fan Appreciation Week will feature ongoing initiatives such as visits to team partners, special retail offerings in VGK team stores and surprise and delight giveaways throughout the week.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Golden Knights Knock Off Canucks in 6-3 Victory

Morning Skate Report: April 2, 2024

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Close out Regular Season With Eight Games

Marchessault Scores 40th Goal in Overtime to Lift Vegas to 2-1 Victory in Minnesota

Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024

Lawless: Nine To Go

Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James Celebrates Women’s History Month with Vegas Golden Knights

Ivan Barbashev's Two-Goal Game Carries Golden Knights Past Jets, 4-1

Morning Skate Report: March 28, 2024

Golden Knights Fall to Predators, 5-4, in Overtime 

Morning Skate Report: March 26, 2024

Marchessault’s Overtime Goal Lifts Vegas Past St. Louis, 2-1

Morning Skate Report: March 25, 2024

Golden Knights Finish Homestand with 4-2 Victory vs. Blue Jackets

Morning Skate Report: March 23, 2024

Kolesar's Late Goal Lifts Golden Knights to 3-1 Win vs. Kraken

Morning Skate Report: March 21, 2024

Golden Knights Defeated by Lightning, 5-3