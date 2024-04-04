Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans and Schedule for Fan Appreciation Week

VEGAS (April 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 4, special plans to recognize and thank their fans as the 2023-24 regular season nears its conclusion with nine days of activations spanning Fan Appreciation Week.

Fan Appreciation Week will commence on Wednesday, April 10 with an official block party for that night’s game at UnCommons and a watch party at SG Bar. Fan Appreciation Week concludes with VGK’s annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event on Thursday, April 18, where the team hand-delivers their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance at that evening’s regular season finale. “Jerseys Off Our Backs” is presented by Circa Sports.

A schedule including additional details for Fan Appreciation Week is below and subject to change:

Wednesday, April 10

Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (5:30 p.m. PT); block party at UnCommons (6880 Helen Toland St.) and watch party at SG Bar (9580 W. Flamingo Rd.)

Featuring Chance and members of the VGK Cast

Special giveaways

Thursday, April 11

The Arsenal at City National Arena will celebrate “National Pet Day” with 50% off all VGK-9 or Maverick products, with each customer entered to win one of three photo opportunities with Maverick

Friday, April 12

Golden Knights host Minnesota at T-Mobile Arena (7 p.m. PT), presented by Upper Deck

All fans in attendance will receive a set of Upper Deck trading cards and a rally towel presented by WOW Carwash

VGK Authentics will have new specialty items available

Limited tickets are available including an exclusive VGK Golf Polo through the VGK Golf Knight package

Saturday, April 13

Chance’s Party Brunch at City National Arena from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Open practice at City National Arena tentatively scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT

Sunday, April 14

Golden Knights host Colorado at T-Mobile Arena (12:30 p.m. PT), presented by David Wilson’s Toyota of Las Vegas

All fans are encouraged to wear gold for the game and each will receive a gold T-shirt presented by A-1 Garage

One lucky fan will have a chance to win a Toyota vehicle in an intermission contest

VGK Authentics will have specialty items available including mystery jerseys

Limited tickets are available including an exclusive VGK-UNLV co-branded basketball jersey through the UNLV Knight package

Monday, April 15

Unveiling of LosVGK mural in the Las Vegas Arts District (details to be announced)

The Arsenal at City National Arena will offer 50% off for its desert red LosVGK T-shirt

Tuesday, April 16

Golden Knights host Chicago at T-Mobile Arena (7 p.m. PT), presented by City National Bank

All fans receive a complimentary bobblehead presented by City National Bank

VGK Authentics will have specialty items available including mystery pucks

One lucky fan will have a chance to win Cane’s for a year from Raising Cane’s

Wednesday, April 17

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hosts a gas giveaway event at a Las Vegas Valley Smith’s location, giving away $20,000 worth of $50 gift cards (details to be announced)

Vegas Thrill hosts VGK Knight at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson

Thursday, April 18

Golden Knights host Anaheim at T-Mobile Arena for Fan Appreciation Knight (7 p.m. PT), presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association

All fans in attendance will receive a poker chip giveaway presented by Atomic Golf

“Jerseys Off Our Backs” event presented by Circa Sports, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance

Annual regular season awards ceremony following the game where three winners will each choose a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation

Giveaways and other surprises throughout the game

VGK Authentics will have specialty items available including mystery sticks and skates starting at just $200

In addition to the schedule of events, Fan Appreciation Week will feature ongoing initiatives such as visits to team partners, special retail offerings in VGK team stores and surprise and delight giveaways throughout the week.

