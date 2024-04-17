Vegas Defeats Chicago, 3-1, in Penultimate Game of Regular Season

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-28-8) triumphed over the Chicago Blackhawks (23-53-5), 3-1, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNAfter a scoreless first period, Brayden McNabb opened scoring for the night 16:25 into the second frame. Seven minutes into the third, Michael Amadio potted an unassisted goal to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. With 3:58 left in regulation, Chicago cut Vegas’ lead to one, but Nicolas Roy netted an empty net goal at 18:24 to cement Vegas’ 3-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brayden McNabb: McNabb scored his fourth goal of the season, had three shots on net and had a +3 rating.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev recorded an assist, had three shots on goal, blocked one shot and ended the night with a +1 rating.

Nicolas Roy: Roy potted his 13th goal of the season and won six faceoffs.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 23 of the 24 shots on goal in the 3-1 win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTMichael Amadio matched his career-best 27 points (last in 2022-23 season) with his goal in Tuesday’s game.

Tomas Hertl has now recorded four points (2G, 2A) in his five games with Vegas after his assist on Brayden McNabb’s goal.

Vegas has extended its win streak to three games in a row and has now won six of its last 10 games.

BECAUSE VGK WON…

When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 18,222

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights close out the regular season as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.